Official calls for stronger ties between security committees of Vietnamese, Hungarian legislative bodies

HÀ NỘI — Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Senior Lieutenant General Trần Quang Phương received a delegation of the Committee on National Security at the Hungarian NA led by Committee Chairman Zoltan Sas in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

Phương described the Hungarian delegation’s visit as an important opportunity for both sides to share experience and concretise the positive results achieved, thus helping to further enhance the Việt Nam–Hungary Comprehensive Partnership in the new development phase.

He applauded the productive working session between his guest and the chairperson of the Committee on Defence, Security and External Affairs of the Vietnamese NA, suggesting the two committees continue to cooperate and share experience in the time ahead.

Voicing delight at the progress in bilateral relations over the recent past, the host noted that political-diplomatic relations between the two countries have continuously been strengthened, with a high level of trust maintained, through regular high-level mutual visits and meetings. In addition, economic and trade cooperation has been growing well.

With regard to relations between the two parliaments, Phương highlighted regular mutual visits between their leaders, committees, and parliamentary friendship groups, thereby deepening cooperation between the two legislative bodies.

The Vietnamese legislator highly valued the role of the Hungarian NA’s Committee on National Security in supervising activities of the Hungarian Government, especially the intelligence and security agencies, thus contributing to the protection of national interests.

He asked the two committees to increase delegation exchanges and contacts within bilateral and multilateral frameworks, and share experience in legislative and supervisory activities in the fields of national security, non-traditional security, and cybersecurity issues.

At the same time, they should strengthen monitoring and promote the effective implementation of the two Governments’ cooperation agreements on the areas of their remit. They should also enhance coordination, information sharing, consultation, and support for each other's positions on regional and international issues of common concern and shared interests, Phương added.

For his part, Sas affirmed that Hungary views Việt Nam a partner of leading importance in Southeast Asia and wishes to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in multiple fields.

Agreeing with the Vietnamese leader’s opinions, the Hungarian official expressed his hope that in the future, the two committees will further promote delegation exchanges and practical cooperation. — VNA/VNS