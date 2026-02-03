Party leader attends groundbreaking of Communist Party of Việt Nam Museum

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Tuesday attended a ceremony to launch the construction of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Museum in Hà Nội.

The ceremony, part of activities celebrating the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (February 3, 1930-2026) and the success of the 14th National Party Congress, also drew incumbent and former Politburo members, Secretariat members, and leaders of central agencies and Hà Nội, along with ambassadors, diplomatic representatives and international organisations in Việt Nam.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office Võ Thành Hưng highlighted the event’s special significance, reflecting deep respect for the Party’s glorious 96-year history.

Since its founding on February 3, 1930, under the leadership of President Hồ Chí Minh, the Communist Party of Việt Nam has led the nation through immense hardships to historic victories, transforming Việt Nam from a colonial country into an independent and unified nation, and continuing to guide the country into a new era of development towards peace, prosperity and happiness, he said.

The museum, he noted, is envisioned not only as a repository preserving invaluable historical documents and artefacts of the Party, but also as a vivid and authentic reflection of the Party’s revolutionary journey. It will serve as a destination for revolutionary tradition education, helping to nurture faith and ideals among cadres, Party members and the public, especially the younger generation, while introducing international friends to the Party’s role and contributions to national liberation movements worldwide.

Designed as a cultural and historical landmark, the museum will harmoniously combine Việt Nam’s thousand-year cultural traditions with modern, solemn architecture, becoming a prominent architectural and landscape highlight of Hà Nội and the nation, with enduring value for future generations.

Hưng urged the investor, contractors and relevant agencies to demonstrate the highest sense of responsibility, ensure construction quality and progress, strictly comply with Party and State regulations, and pay special attention to labour safety and environmental protection.

Reporting on project progress, Director of the Management Department under the Party Central Committee’s Office Nguyễn Văn Thẩm said the department was assigned as the project investor last April.

On December 12, 2025, the Politburo approved the planning concept and architectural design inspired by the traditional Vietnamese values of “village and nation,” symbolised by bamboo hedges and water wharves. It also symbolises Việt Nam’s intellect and aspirations in a new era.

The architecture, featuring the symbolic image of a “steel rampart rising up” combined with advanced digital technologies, aims to build a world-class smart museum vividly expressing the great national unity and the close bond between the Party and the people in safeguarding the values of “Independence – Freedom – Happiness.”

Alongside construction, the project will involve collecting around 5,000 documents and artefacts, developing exhibition designs, and preparing high-quality human resources to ensure smooth operation.

The museum is expected to be put into operation in the second quarter of 2029 and inaugurated on the occasion of the Party’s 100th founding anniversary on February 3, 2030. — VNA/VNS