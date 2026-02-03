Party, State leaders pay homage to President Hồ Chí Minh on CPV founding anniversary

HÀ NỘI — A delegation of the Party Central Committee, the State President, the National Assembly, the Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee laid a wreath and paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum in Hà Nội on Tuesday on the occasion of the 96th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) (February 3, 1930 – 2026).

Prominent among the participants were Party General Secretary Tô Lâm; State President Lương Cường, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú, and President of the VFF Central Committee Bùi Thị Minh Hoài.

Also present at the ceremony were former Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh, former Prime Minister Nguyễn Tấn Dũng, former NA Chairpersons Nguyễn Sinh Hùng and Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân, and Politburo members, Secretaries of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Prime Ministers, Vice NA Chairpersons, as well as other Party and State leaders, former leaders, and heads of ministries, central agencies and organisations.

The delegation expressed deep respect and honoured the immense contributions of President Hồ Chí Minh, the great leader and national liberation hero, who founded and trained the Communist Party of Việt Nam – the vanguard of the working class, the people, and the nation. The wreath laid by the delegation carried the inscription: “Eternal gratitude to great President Hồ Chí Minh”.

The vibrant history of Việt Nam’s revolution over the past 96 years has demonstrated that the CPV leadership has been the decisive factor in every victory of the Vietnamese revolution.

Under the leadership of the Party, the entire army and people have continued to uphold the revolutionary spirit and patriotic tradition, and joined hands to overcome countless challenges to achieve remarkable accomplishments. The Party’s leadership, combined with the unity and concerted efforts of the entire Party, people, and armed forces, continues to provide the collective strength for the country to overcome future difficulties.

The 96th anniversary of the CPV coincides with nationwide celebrations of the 14th National Party Congress, a historic event showcasing the Party’s, State’s, and people’s strategic vision and strong political determination to lead the nation into a new era of development. The Congress’s success has boosted confidence and expectations across the country. Guided by the Party, the people and armed forces are committed to implementing the Congress’s Resolution for a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, and thriving Việt Nam.

After that, the delegation offered incense in commemoration of fallen soldiers at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs on Hà Nội's Bắc Sơn street.

On the same morning, delegations from the Central Military Commission - the Ministry of National Defence, and the Central Public Security Party Committee - the Ministry of Public Security, also laid wreaths and paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at the late leader’s mausoleum and heroic martyrs at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs. — VNA/VNS