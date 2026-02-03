Việt Nam Navy Ship 17 calls at Lumut, strengthening naval ties with Malaysia

HÀ NỘI — Ship 17 of Brigade 171 under Naval Region 2 arrived at Lumut Naval Base on Monday, beginning a courtesy visit to the Royal Malaysian Navy.

The visiting delegation was led by Colonel Lê Đình Nghi, Deputy Chief of Staff of Naval Region 2.

A formal welcome ceremony was held at the Lumut military port in accordance with naval protocol. The ceremony was presided over by Colonel Murthi Subromoniam, head of operations at the Western Fleet of the Royal Malaysian Navy. Also attending were Colonel Vũ Hoàng Nam, Defence Attaché of Việt Nam in Malaysia, together with commanders and sailors from Lumut Naval Base.

Following the ceremony, representatives of the Western Fleet and the Vietnamese Defence Attaché Office visited Ship 17. Staff officers from both navies agreed on activities to be held during the visit.

The courtesy visit is aimed at strengthening cooperation, mutual understanding and trust between the two navies and armed forces, contributing to peace, stability and shared development in the region. — VNA/VNS