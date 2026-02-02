State President extends Lunar New Year greetings to former Party leader

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường visited and extended Lunar New Year (Tết) greetings to former Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh in Hà Nội on Monday.

He inquired after the health and life of the former Party leader, and praised Mạnh’s significant contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the State, as well as to national construction and development during the Đổi mới (Renewal) period.

President Cường briefed the former leader on the country’s situation over the past year and the strategic orientations set out by the 14th National Party Congress, which are expected to guide Việt Nam firmly into a new era of development towards a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, civilised and happy nation steadily advancing towards socialism.

On the occasion, the State President wished the former Party leader and his family good health, happiness, prosperity and longevity. He expressed his hope that Mạnh, with his rich practical experience, will continue to contribute valuable and heartfelt opinions to the Party’s and the nation’s revolutionary cause.

For his part, the former Party leader expressed his delight at the important achievements the country has recorded over the past year. He expressed confidence that, following the success of the 14th National Party Congress, under the Party’s sound leadership and with the solidarity of the entire people and armed forces, Việt Nam will enter a new stage of development with even greater accomplishments. — VNA/VNS