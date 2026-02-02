List of 217 central-level candidates nominated for NA election finalised

HÀ NỘI — The Presidium of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee on Monday held the second consultative conference to finalise a preliminary list of candidates from central agencies, organisations and units nominated to run for deputies of the 16th National Assembly (NA).

Presenting a report at the event, Vice Chairman of the VFF Central Committee Hoàng Công Thủy stated that on December 4, 2025, the Presidium had convened the first consultative conference to reach agreement on the structure, composition and number of candidates from central agencies, organisations and units to stand for election to the 16th NA.

The NA Standing Committee subsequently issued Resolution No. 1939/NQ-UBTVQH15 dated December 15, 2025, making the first adjustment to the structure, composition and number of candidates nominated. Under the resolution, 217 candidates from central-level bodies are to be nominated for the 16th legislature.

According to Thủy, the nomination process took place from December 17, 2025 to January 25, 2026, in a spirit of urgency, seriousness and democracy. Notably, all 217 nominees received 100 per cent approval from voters at their workplaces.

Delegates at the second conference agreed that the nominees meet all required standards and conditions to run for the election. They also underscored the role of the VFF in chairing and coordinating the consultative process, ensuring democracy, objectivity and compliance with the law, thereby making an important contribution to the success of the elections of NA deputies and People’s Council members at all levels scheduled for March 15.

Based on discussions at the conference, 100 per cent of delegates voted in favour of the list of 217 candidates.

Speaking at the event, Bùi Thị Minh Hoài, president of the VFF Central Committee and Vice Chairwoman of the National Election Council (NEC), affirmed that the Standing Board of the VFF Central Committee will complete the minutes, fully summarise the consultative results, and submit them to the NEC and the NA Standing Committee in accordance with regulations.

She added that the Standing Board will also urge provincial and municipal VFF committees to organise conferences to collect voters’ opinions at places of residence on schedule, and to prepare for the third consultative conference. — VNA/VNS