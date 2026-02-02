Lao delegation pays Tết visit to Quảng Trị Border Guard Command

QUẢNG TRỊ — A delegation from the public security forces of Salavan, Khammuon and Savannakhet provinces of Laos paid a visit to extend New Year greetings to officers and soldiers of the Quảng Trị Province Border Guard Command.

At the meeting, the two sides briefed each other on the socio-economic situation and highlighted the results achieved in 2025 by the authorities, armed forces and people of the four provinces.

In recent years, they have closely coordinated in border gate inspection and control, information sharing, and crime prevention and combat, thereby helping maintain political security and social order and safety along the border line, while firmly managing and safeguarding territorial sovereignty and national border security of each country.

On the occasion of the New Year 2026 and Việt Nam’s traditional Lunar New Year (Tết), the Lao delegation expressed their pleasure and extended best wishes to the Quảng Trị officers and soldiers for a joyful and happy Tết, and for successfully fulfilling all assigned tasks. They also thanked the provincial Border Guard Command for its support and close cooperation in recent times, expressing a hope that the two sides will further enhance the quality of their cooperation, strengthen coordination, and continue to uphold the tradition of friendship and special solidarity between the two sides.

Colonel Trịnh Thanh Bình, commander of the Quảng Trị Province Border Guard Command, expressed his sincere thanks to the Lao delegation for their warm sentiments. He voiced his hope that collaboration between the units will continue to be strengthened, contributing to the building of a peaceful, stable and developing border. — VNA/VNS