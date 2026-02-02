Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Lao delegation pays Tết visit to Quảng Trị Border Guard Command

February 02, 2026 - 19:29
In recent years, Vietnamese and Lao localities have closely coordinated in border gate inspection and control, information sharing, and crime prevention and combat, thereby helping maintain political security and social order and safety along the border line.
Officers of the public security forces of Salavan, Khammuon and Savannakhet provinces extend New Year greetings to officers and soldiers of the Quảng Trị Province Border Guard Command. — VNA/VNS Photo

QUẢNG TRỊ — A delegation from the public security forces of Salavan, Khammuon and Savannakhet provinces of Laos paid a visit to extend New Year greetings to officers and soldiers of the Quảng Trị Province Border Guard Command.

At the meeting, the two sides briefed each other on the socio-economic situation and highlighted the results achieved in 2025 by the authorities, armed forces and people of the four provinces.

In recent years, they have closely coordinated in border gate inspection and control, information sharing, and crime prevention and combat, thereby helping maintain political security and social order and safety along the border line, while firmly managing and safeguarding territorial sovereignty and national border security of each country.

On the occasion of the New Year 2026 and Việt Nam’s traditional Lunar New Year (Tết), the Lao delegation expressed their pleasure and extended best wishes to the Quảng Trị officers and soldiers for a joyful and happy Tết, and for successfully fulfilling all assigned tasks. They also thanked the provincial Border Guard Command for its support and close cooperation in recent times, expressing a hope that the two sides will further enhance the quality of their cooperation, strengthen coordination, and continue to uphold the tradition of friendship and special solidarity between the two sides.

Colonel Trịnh Thanh Bình, commander of the Quảng Trị Province Border Guard Command, expressed his sincere thanks to the Lao delegation for their warm sentiments. He voiced his hope that collaboration between the units will continue to be strengthened, contributing to the building of a peaceful, stable and developing border. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Steadfast under the Party’s flag

The 96-year journey has affirmed a fundamental truth: no political force other than the Communist Party of Việt Nam possesses sufficient prestige, capability and mettle to lead the revolution with the people as its ultimate purpose.
Politics & Law

PM urges thorough Tết preparations for all

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has urged ministries and localities to step up coordination to ensure a safe, well-supplied and orderly Lunar New Year (Tết) holiday in 2026, stressing the need for thorough preparations so all citizens can welcome the new year with peace of mind.
Politics & Law

Top legislator inspects election preparations in Cần Thơ City

National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn emphasised the need to step up communication efforts before, during and after the election, and to enhance the use of artificial intelligence in election-related communications – particularly for bilingual translation to serve ethnic minority communities such as the Khmer, Chăm, and Hoa.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom