Home Politics & Law

Jordanian House Speaker arrives in Hà Nội for official visit to Việt Nam

February 02, 2026 - 15:46
Việt Nam and Jordan established diplomatic relations in 1980. The official visit by Speaker Mazen Turki El Qadi marks the first exchange of high-level delegations between the two countries’ legislative bodies.
Speaker of the Jordanian House of Representatives Mazen Turki El Qadi arrived in Hà Nội on February 2. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Speaker of the Jordanian House of Representatives Mazen Turki El Qadi arrived in Hà Nội on Monday afternoon, beginning an official visit to Việt Nam until February 5 at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.

Welcoming the Jordanian House Speaker and his delegation at Nội Bài International Airport were Đôn Tuấn Phong, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for National Defence, Security and External Relations, along with representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Middle East – Africa Department and the State Protocol Department.

Accompanying Speaker Mazen Turki El Qadi on the visit are Jordan’s Ambassador to Singapore and Việt Nam Sa’ed Radaideh; several members of the Jordanian Parliament representing finance, youth and sports, health and food, environment and climate, agriculture and water, legal, and administrative committees; along with the chief of staff of the House Speaker’s Office and the secretary-general of the House of Representatives.

Việt Nam and Jordan established diplomatic relations in 1980. The official visit by Speaker Mazen Turki El Qadi marks the first exchange of high-level delegations between the two countries’ legislative bodies. It takes place just three months after the visit to Việt Nam by King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein and is also Speaker Mazen Turki El Qadi’s first overseas trip since assuming office in October 2025.

The visit reflects the strong commitment of the Jordanian Royal Family, Government and House of Representatives to promoting comprehensive relations with Vietnam, including parliamentary cooperation. — VNA/VNS

Politics & Law

PM urges thorough Tết preparations for all

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has urged ministries and localities to step up coordination to ensure a safe, well-supplied and orderly Lunar New Year (Tết) holiday in 2026, stressing the need for thorough preparations so all citizens can welcome the new year with peace of mind.
Politics & Law

Top legislator inspects election preparations in Cần Thơ City

National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn emphasised the need to step up communication efforts before, during and after the election, and to enhance the use of artificial intelligence in election-related communications – particularly for bilingual translation to serve ethnic minority communities such as the Khmer, Chăm, and Hoa.

