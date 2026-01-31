VĨNH LONG — National Assembly (NA) Chairman TrầnThanh Mẫn, head of the National Election Council, on January 31 emphasised that the quality of consultations and personnel selection remains the decisive factor for the success of the upcoming general elections.

Inspecting preparations for the elections of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–31 tenure, the NA Chairman urge local leaders to maintain seamless coordination from the provincial to the grassroots levels.

He commended Vĩnh Long for its proactive and comprehensive approach, saying provincial authorities have strictly adhered to Directive No. 46-CT/TW of the Politburo on election leadership, ensuring that preparatory milestones are met in accordance with the law.

The assignment of tasks must be clear regarding personnel, responsibilities, progress, and outcomes, he stated, adding that voter lists must be "accurate, sufficient, standard, and timely".

Recognising Vĩnh Long’s unique geography characterised by an intricate network of rivers and canals, the NA Chairman highlighted the importance of transportation logistics. He instructed that polling stations be arranged to be "close to the people and convenient for travel," with contingency plans in place for adverse weather, high tides, or potential traffic disruptions.

For areas with large Khmer ethnic populations, Chairman Mẫn noted that communication must be grounded in local customs to ensure every citizen understands their rights and obligations.

With only 42 days remaining until Election Day, Chairman Mẫn called for absolute security and the timely resolution of complaints at the grassroots level to prevent any "hotspots" from emerging. He also tasked the province with ensuring sufficient logistics, including ballot boxes, seals, and funding.

Beyond election duties, he urged Vĩnh Long to effectively implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and strive for double-digit economic growth in 2026. He reminded local officials to prioritise social welfare, ensuring a warm Lunar New Year (Tết) for policy beneficiaries and the impoverished.

On this occasion, the NA Chairman witnessed the donation of VNĐ3 billion (US$116,000) from Vietinbank and BIDV. The funds are earmarked for renovating educational facilities and improving transport infrastructure in Bình Minh Ward. — VNA/VNS