Việt Nam values traditional friendship with Sweden: PM

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received Swedish Ambassador to Việt Nam Johan Ndisi and Dennis Nobelius, CEO of SYRE - a subsidiary of H&M Group, the world-renowned Swedish fashion brand, in Hà Nội on Friday.

At the meeting, the PM stressed that Việt Nam values its traditional friendship with Sweden - one of Việt Nam’s leading partners in Northern Europe.

The country is focusing on implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, pursuing rapid and sustainable development based on science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, green growth, and a circular economy, without trading environmental protection for purely economic growth, he noted.

Recalling that Việt Nam and Sweden established a Strategic Partnership in science, technology, and innovation during his visit to Sweden in June 2025, PM Chính welcomed SYRE’s proposed investment in Việt Nam and assigned relevant ministries, sectors, and localities to closely coordinate with the firm on specific issues such as technology and environmental appraisal and procedures, and to determine an appropriate investment roadmap.

The Prime Minister stressed the requirements that projects must not adversely affect the environment, that technology must be modern and highly efficient, and that cooperation should be mutually beneficial.

He also underscored the importance of supporting Vietnamese companies’ participation in the company’s global supply chain, creating more jobs, and contributing to the development of a circular economy.

He affirmed that Việt Nam will continue to accompany and provide favourable conditions for foreign enterprises, including SYRE, in their investment and business activities in Việt Nam, ensuring compliance with Vietnam's law and in adherence to the principle of “harmonised interests and shared risks.”

For their part, Swedish Ambassador Johan Ndisi and CEO of SYRE Dennis Nobelius expressed their appreciation for Việt Nam’s strong support for Swedish enterprises’ activities and investment projects in Việt Nam.

They welcomed and highly valued the recent establishment of the EU-Việt Nam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, as well as the Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and Sweden in science, technology, and innovation.

The CEO said that his firm is building a global circular textile ecosystem through large-scale recycling centres that apply high technology and use renewable energy, with the goal of developing major recycling complexes in strategic regions around the world.

The guests affirmed that they will continue to promote cooperation in line with the Prime Minister’s remarks, working with ministries, sectors, and localities to implement projects consistent with Việt Nam’s development orientations under the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, thereby contributing to the advancement of Việt Nam-EU and Việt Nam-Sweden relations. — VNA/VNS