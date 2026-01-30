Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Party chief to pay state visit to Laos

January 30, 2026 - 17:13
The visit will be made at the invitation of Thongloun Sisoulith, General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos, according to the foreign ministry.
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm (right) and Thongloun Sisoulith, General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos, along with their spouses at the welcome ceremony in Hà Nội on January 26. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm and a high ranking Vietnamese delegation will pay a state visit to Laos on February 5, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The visit will be made at the invitation of Thongloun Sisoulith, General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos, the statement said.

The visit took place at a moment of great significance for both countries, as Laos has just successfully held the 12th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, at which Thongloun Sisoulith was re-elected as General Secretary of the 12th Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party; Việt Nam has also just successfully organised the 14th National Congress of the Party, at which Tô Lâm was re-elected as General Secretary of the 14th-term Central Committee of the Party.

Laos' top leader was just in Hà Nội for a two-day visit (January 26-27) at the invitation of General Secretary Tô Lâm.

The Lao leader attended an official welcome ceremony held with the highest protocol accorded to a head of state at the Presidential Palace. He held talks with Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and had separate meetings with State President Lương Cường, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.

During the talks, the two countries' leadership agreed that amid rapidly evolving, complex and unpredictable international and regional developments, it is particularly important for the two Parties and States to continue strengthening unity, close bonds, political trust and close coordination.

General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith’s decision to choose Việt Nam as the first country to visit immediately after the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party’s successful 12th National Congress carries profound political significance.

It continues to affirm the strong determination of the leaders and peoples of both countries to preserve, nurture and further develop the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic interconnection, as well as the close, shoulder-to-shoulder bond between the two Parties, the two States and the peoples of the two countries throughout their shared struggle for independence and in the cause of national construction and development.— VNA/VNS

Vietnam Laos diplomatic relations traditional friendship

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Ten Politburo members assigned to join Secretariat

At the first plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee last week, the Party Central Committee elected Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân, Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Thị Thanh Trà and Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyễn Văn Quảng to the 14th-tenure Secretariat.
Politics & Law

A new course ahead

The National Party Congress has concluded, setting clear priorities and ambitions that will shape Việt Nam’s next phase of development.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Australia step up naval cooperation

2026 will be an important milestone opening up many opportunities for cooperation between the two defence ministries in general and between the two navies in particular, thereby contributing to the continued development of effective and substantive bilateral relations
Politics & Law

Việt Nam, EU seek deeper political trust, trade links

In a new development phase marked by intertwined challenges and opportunities, General Secretary Tô Lâm said Việt Nam and the EU should intensify exchanges and dialogue to further consolidate political trust and concretise the orientations of the newly established Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom