Việt Nam, EU seek deeper political trust, trade links

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Thursday has held a reception at the Party Central Committee headquarters in Hà Nội for President of the European Council António Costa, who is paying an official visit to Việt Nam.

The Party chief expressed his pleasure at continuing a warm and cordial exchange with the leader of the European Council following their telephone conversation on April 30, 2025 – coinciding with the day Việt Nam marked the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification.

He stressed that the European Council President’s official visit to Việt Nam, coming immediately after the successful 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, and the upgrading of Việt Nam–EU relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on this occasion, are of special significance. These developments reflect the depth of ties and the strategic vision underpinning Việt Nam–EU relations in a new stage of development.

Thanking the EC President for his goodwill and congratulations, the Party General Secretary briefed him on the important outcomes of the 14th National Party Congress. He emphasised that the Congress set out objectives for building and developing Việt Nam in a new phase – not only for the 14th Congress term of 2026–2031 but also for the longer term – aiming to successfully realise the two centennial goals: by 2030, Việt Nam will become a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income; and by 2045, a developed, high-income country. Economic growth in the 2026–2030 period is targeted at 10 per cent per year or higher.

Party leader Tô Lâm said Việt Nam will continue to renew its development mindset with a focus on depth and quality; build an independent and self-reliant economy in tandem with deep international integration; ensure social welfare; improve the quality of education and healthcare; and firmly safeguard independence, sovereignty and stability for development.

He reaffirmed that foreign affairs are a key and regular task, pursued consistently under a policy of independence, self-reliance, resilience, multilateralisation and diversification, equal and mutually beneficial cooperation, and respect for international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

On Việt Nam–EU relations, the Party General Secretary affirmed that Việt Nam attaches great importance to the role of the European Union and to ties with the EU, noting that Việt Nam is the first ASEAN country to establish a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the EU – the highest bilateral cooperation framework.

He described this as a historic moment in bilateral relations, reflecting strong political trust and high determination on both sides.

In a new development phase marked by intertwined challenges and opportunities, he said Việt Nam and the EU should intensify exchanges and dialogue to further consolidate political trust and concretise the orientations of the newly established framework so that relations advance in line with their upgraded status.

Việt Nam's top leader proposed stepping up cooperation in political-diplomatic affairs, the economy, security and defence, multilateral frameworks, maritime cooperation, science and technology, and innovation. He also called on the EU to support Việt Nam's sustainable fisheries development, with a view to lifting the IUU “yellow card”.

For his part, EC President Costa expressed his pleasure at paying an official visit to Việt Nam shortly after the National Party Congress, and, on behalf of the EU, warmly congratulated Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on his re-election to the country’s highest leadership post, continuing to steer Việt Nam's reform process in a new era.

He highlighted that Việt Nam's achievements have not only enhanced the country’s standing but also generated positive impacts for the region. With the upgrading of relations, he affirmed the EU’s desire to strengthen cooperation with Việt Nam in promoting free trade, diversifying supply chains, green transition, the marine economy, transport infrastructure, security and defence, freedom of navigation, and addressing global challenges for peace and cooperation at regional and global levels.

Endorsing the Party General Secretary’s assessment of the outcomes of the 14th Party Congress and agreeing with the orientations he proposed for bilateral relations, the European Council President affirmed that the EU will closely coordinate in building and implementing a practical and effective roadmap for the EU–Việt Nam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This includes continuing to intensify exchanges of delegations and high-level contacts, strengthening coordination at multilateral forums, effectively implementing the EU–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and promoting cooperation in security and defence, science and technology, and innovation – particularly in training high-quality human resources in technology-related fields.

Discussing international and regional issues, the two leaders agreed to continue coordinating efforts to promote respect for international law, multilateralism, and the peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations, while advancing global cooperation and shared international agendas to address non-traditional challenges.

On this occasion, EC President Costa respectfully invited Party General Secretary Tô Lâm to pay an official visit to the EU in the near future. The Party General Secretary gladly accepted the invitation. — VNS