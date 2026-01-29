Party chief offers incense in tribute to late Party General Secretaries in Hà Tĩnh

HÀ TĨNH — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and a working delegation of the Party Central Committee on Thursday offered flowers and incense in tribute to former Party General Secretaries Trần Phú and Hà Huy Tập, and visited the special national historical site of Đòng Lộc T-junction in the central province of Hà Tĩnh.

The activities were held to commemorate the 96th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (February 3, 1930 –2026), celebrate the success of the 14th National Party Congress, and mark the upcoming Tết (Lunar New Year) Festival.

At the gravesite of Party General Secretary Trần Phú in Đức Thọ Commune, the Party chief and the delegation expressed deep respect and profound gratitude for the late leader’s great contributions to the glorious revolutionary cause of the Party and the Vietnamese nation.

Comrade Trần Phú was the first General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, a steadfast and indomitable communist, an outstanding son of the Vietnamese people, and an excellent disciple of President Hồ Chí Minh. He devoted his entire life to the struggle for national liberation.

His heroic sacrifice and major contributions to the Party and Việt Nam’s revolution have continued to inspire communists and future generations to study, strive, and work for the cause of building and defending the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam.

The Party chief and the delegation also offered flowers and incense in tribute to late Party General Secretary Hà Huy Tập, expressing deep appreciation for his great merits and lifelong dedication to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation.

Comrade Hà Huy Tập was a talented leader of the Party and Việt Nam’s revolution, a resilient revolutionary fighter, and an exemplary communist who devoted his life to the independence and freedom of the Fatherland and the happiness of the people.

During years when the revolution faced countless hardships, he, together with the Party Central Committee, steered the revolutionary movement through storms and challenges, helping advance the Party’s cause. He was also one of the Party’s outstanding political theorists, drafting many important Party documents and writing books and articles to disseminate revolutionary ideals and raise awareness among the people.

Earlier, at the Đồng Lộc T-junction in Đồng Lộc Commune, the Party chief and the delegation laid a wreath and offered incense at the memorial stele dedicated to fallen youth volunteers nationwide, as well as at the graves of 10 heroic female youth volunteers who bravely sacrificed their lives there.

The site is the place where 10 young women of a youth volunteer unit heroically gave their lives on July 24, 1968, while carrying out their mission at a very young age.

Their courageous sacrifice has become a powerful symbol of the immense contributions of millions of Vietnamese young people who devoted their youth to the cause of national liberation and national reunification. The Đồng Lộc T-junction has entered history as a sacred revolutionary landmark, a vivid symbol of revolutionary heroism, and an important site for educating today’s and future generations about patriotism and national pride. — VNA/VNS