 Vietnamese Navy sets sail for MILAN 2026 multilateral exercise in India

HCM CITY — A naval vessel of the Việt Nam People’s Navy departed HCM City on Wednesday to take part in the MILAN 2026 multilateral naval exercise in India, marking another step in strengthening defence cooperation with regional partners.

The ship, designated Ship 17 of Brigade 171 under Naval Region No. 2, set sail from Brigade 171’s military port in the city's Rạch Dừa Ward, carrying a delegation of the Việt Nam People’s Navy led by Colonel Lê Đình Nghi, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Naval Region No.2.

According to the plan, Ship 17 and its delegation will pay courtesy calls on local authorities and visit the Lumut Naval Base of the Royal Malaysian Navy, during which cultural, sports and friendship exchange activities will be organised.

The vessel will then continue its journey to India to participate in MILAN 2026, a major multilateral naval exercise hosted by the Indian Navy.

During the voyage of more than 5,000 nautical miles, officers and sailors aboard Ship 17 will combine long-distance sea training with drills to enhance command and coordination capabilities, combat readiness, proficiency in operating weapons and equipment, and physical endurance.

The mission is conducted at the invitation of the Royal Malaysian Navy and the Indian Navy, with the aim of further consolidating and strengthening friendly relations and defence cooperation between the Việt Nam People’s Army and the armed forces and navies of other countries.

Earlier, Naval Region 2 held a briefing conference to assign tasks and review preparations for the participation in MILAN 2026, in combination with a friendly visit to Malaysia.

At the meeting, agencies disseminated regulations on defence diplomacy, safety assurance, and standards and entitlements during the mission. Ship 17 has completed all necessary preparations and is fully ready for the voyage. — VNS