China sends special envoy to Việt Nam to congratulate successful 14th National Party Congress

HÀ NỘI — China has dispatched a special envoy to Việt Nam to convey congratulations on the successful conclusion of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV).

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ regular press briefing on Thursday, spokesperson Phạm Thu Hằng told the media that during January 29–30, Liu Haitao, a member of the Party Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, is visiting Việt Nam as a special envoy of Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President of China.

During the visit, Liu will convey the warm congratulations of the CPC Central Committee and of Xi Jinping personally to Tô Lâm on the successful organisation of the CPV’s 14th National Congress, as well as congratulations on Tô Lâm’s re-election as General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee.

According to the spokesperson, immediately after the congress concluded successfully, Việt Nam had the honour of welcoming delegations from a number of countries that came to share in the celebrations.

She added that Thongloun Sisoulith, General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos, and his spouse, as well as Men Sam An, Vice President of the Cambodian People’s Party and representative of its President Hun Sen, also visited Việt Nam to congratulate the CPV on the success of its 14th National Congress.

Recently, Tô Lâm also held telephone talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of Cuba, and Vladimir Putin, President of Russia.

In all of these meetings and calls, senior leaders of partner countries warmly congratulated the CPV on the successful conclusion of its 14th National Congress and extended their congratulations to Tô Lâm on his re-election as General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee.

To date, the 14th National Party Congress has received 925 congratulatory messages and letters from political parties, international organisations, political and friendship organisations, people’s organisations and localities worldwide, as well as from Vietnamese associations overseas.

“This demonstrates the deep interest and warm sentiments of international friends and overseas Vietnamese towards the Party, the State and the people of Việt Nam, as well as confidence in the leadership role of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the country’s development direction in the time ahead,” the spokesperson said.

On this occasion, the diplomat also expressed sincere thanks to diplomatic missions and international organisations in Hà Nội and Việt Nam, as well as domestic and foreign journalists, for their attention and support throughout the 14th National Party Congress. — VNS