State leader hosts banquet in honour of European Council President

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường hosted a banquet in Hà Nội on Thursday evening in honour of President of the European Council (EC) António Costa and a high-ranking delegation of the European Union (EU), who are paying a two-day official visit to Việt Nam.

Welcoming EC President Costa and the EU delegation, the Vietnamese State leader said the visit marked the opening of a new chapter in Việt Nam–EU relations.

He noted that the two sides’ decision to elevate the bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership – the highest level of cooperation – reflected their strong political will and mutual appreciation, with the aim of making Việt Nam–EU relations a model of cooperation.

The State leader shared that in a friendly, frank, open and reliable atmosphere, the two sides had held in-depth talks and reached a high level of consensus on strategic cooperation areas and orientations, as well as on a range of international and regional issues of mutual concern.

Against the backdrop of a rapidly changing, complex and unpredictable global situation, the State President said both sides agreed that Việt Nam–EU relations should go beyond conventional bilateral cooperation to fully match the stature of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across all fields, while promoting respect for international law, and supporting multilateralism and free trade.

He expressed his confidence that, building on a solid foundation, the newly upgraded partnership, strong political commitment from leaders and the support of the two sides' people, the Việt Nam–EU relations will continue to grow robustly, contributing positively to the development of both sides and to peace, prosperity, stability and development in the region and the world.

In his reply, EC President Costa described the elevation of EU–Việt Nam relations to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as a historic decision demonstrating the long-term vision of both sides. He said the agreement is the culmination of 35 years of close cooperation and reflected the strong development of the EU–Việt Nam ties based on dialogue, trust, mutual respect and a shared commitment to peace and prosperity.

He noted that the upgrade sent a clear message about the importance of reliable and stable partnerships, with both sides sharing support for international law, multilateralism, and open and fair trade.

The EC President highlighted the central role of trade and investment in the bilateral relations, stressing that the EU–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has delivered tangible benefits by promoting trade growth, investment and economic integration.

He added that the two sides are expanding cooperation in key areas such as climate change response, energy transition, sustainable development, digital transformation, science and technology, semiconductor supply chains, infrastructure and connectivity, while strengthening coordination on maritime security, crisis management and regional stability, thereby contributing to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

On this occasion, EC President Costa once again congratulated Việt Nam and the EU on the 35th anniversary of friendship, expressing his confidence that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to develop strongly for peace, prosperity and shared interests of both sides and the international community. — VNA/VNS