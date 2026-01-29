Việt Nam's participation in US-led board meant to bring lasting peace to Gaza

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's consistent position is to support and remain ready to contribute to the common efforts of the international community to resolve conflicts and differences by peaceful means, in accordance with international law and the Charter of the United Nations, while respecting the fundamental rights of the parties concerned.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng made this statement on Thursday during the regular press briefing in Hà Nội while responding to queries over the rights and obligations of members of the US-led Board of Peace, which Việt Nam has joined.

As one of the first countries to recognise the State of Palestine, Việt Nam welcomes all efforts to bring about lasting peace in the Gaza Strip for the benefit of the Palestinian people, on the basis of respect for international law and the Charter of the United Nations, Hằng said.

In this spirit, Việt Nam supports the peace plan on ending the conflict in the Gaza Strip adopted by the United Nations Security Council in Resolution 2803 of November 17, 2025, and has accepted the invitation to participate in the Peace Council to implement this plan.

The diplomat said that Việt Nam will coordinate with members of the Peace Council to implement the plan, thus contributing to ending the conflict in the Gaza Strip and promoting sustainable peace in the Middle East on the basis of the two-state solution, in accordance with international law, the Charter of the United Nations and relevant United Nations resolutions.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on January 18 accepted an invitation from US President Donald Trump for Việt Nam to join the proposed Gaza 'Board of Peace' as a founding member state, making it one of the earliest members.

The Party leader confirmed Việt Nam’s readiness to participate as a founding member state, working closely with the US and the international community to make substantive contributions toward a long-term and comprehensive solution to the Middle East peace process, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state coexisting peacefully alongside the State of Israel.

Iran tension

As for Việt Nam's position on the current tensions between the US and Iran, as well as any advisories for Vietnamese citizens in the Middle East, Hằng said that Việt Nam is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East.

"Việt Nam calls on all relevant parties to exercise restraint, refrain from actions that could escalate tensions, resolve differences by peaceful means, strictly comply with international law, the Charter of the United Nations and relevant United Nations resolutions, respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, refrain from the use or threat of force in international relations and create favourable conditions for peace negotiations in the interest of security, safety, peace and stability in the region and the world," Hằng said.

The spokesperson also noted that on January 15, the Vietnamese foreign ministry issued an advisory warning Vietnamese citizens not to travel to Iran at this time unless absolutely necessary. Vietnamese citizens currently in Iran should closely follow updates and strictly comply with authorities' regulations regarding travel, as well as advisories issued by Việt Nam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

For assistance, Vietnamese citizens in Iran are advised to contact the citizen protection hotline of the Vietnamese Embassy in Iran and the foreign ministry's citizen protection hotline.

Nipah spread

Regarding coordination with other countries in the prevention and control of the Nipah disease in Việt Nam, Hằng said that, according to information from relevant authorities, Việt Nam has thus far recorded no cases of infection caused by the Nipah virus.

Relevant Vietnamese authorities are closely coordinating with localities to strengthen surveillance and disease prevention and control from border gates, medical facilities and communities, and are prepared to implement necessary prevention and control measures.

Việt Nam's relevant authorities will continue to closely monitor developments of the disease and work closely with the World Health Organization and countries around the world to promptly implement appropriate and effective disease prevention and control measures, according to the diplomat. — VNS