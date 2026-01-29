Deputy PM calls for overhaul of fisheries investment policies

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà on Wednesday chaired a meeting with ministries, sectors and six coastal provinces and cities to finalise a draft decree on a number of policies for fisheries development.

According to a report by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the draft decree sets out investment and support policies for related organisations and individuals, focusing on insurance purchases, maintenance and repair of steel-hulled fishing vessels, training and capacity building and livelihood conversion for those engaged in nearshore fishing.

The State budget will cover maintenance and repair costs for steel-hulled fishing vessels owned by ship owners who took out concessional loans to build or upgrade offshore fishing or logistics vessels.

The draft provides support for a career transition for vessel owners and crew members working on active fishing boats 6–12 metres long who will commit to changing their occupation.

Concluding the meeting, Hà called for the formulation of principles and criteria to select projects that meet requirements on new technologies, the restructuring of fisheries exploitation, livelihood transition, deep processing, environmental protection and alignment with national defence and security.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasised that investment policies must be tied to specific projects, covering training, technology transfer, credit, land, sea allocation and planning.

As for insurance policy, the deputy prime minister said agriculture and fisheries face high disaster risks, so a support fund should be formed alongside annual insurance mechanisms with clear responsibilities for enterprises, households, organisations, individuals and the State.

He proposed carefully assessing the insured subjects and scope, including life, property, disaster risks and other potential risks.

The use of insurance to support fishermen and aquaculture farmers should be weighed alongside other policy tools such as planning, investment, incentives and disincentives.

He also suggested adding ship owners and fishermen wishing to change occupations or decommission vessels, linked with existing training and career transition policies. — VNS