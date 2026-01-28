Việt Nam actively fosters ASEAN’s central role, intra-bloc unity

MANILA — Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung has attended the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Retreat (AMMR) and related meetings from January 28–29 in Cebu, Philippines, at the invitation of his Filipino counterpart Maria Theresa P. Lazaro.

Trung led the Vietnamese delegation to the extended informal consultation at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ level on the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus (5PC) on Myanmar chaired by the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippine – the ASEAN Chair in 2026, on January 28.

In his remarks, Trung affirmed Việt Nam's support for the Philippines, as well as the Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary personally in her role as the Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair in coordinating the implementation of 5PC.

Highlighting ASEAN’s important role and efforts over the past five years in promoting the 5PC, Trung shared the views of ASEAN member states that the bloc should continue assisting Myanmar in overcoming its crisis. He also emphasised Việt Nam's readiness to work closely with the Philippines and other ASEAN member states to propose initiatives and consider new measures to advance the 5PC in light of recent developments in Myanmar.

During the consultation, Theresa P. Lazaro updated on the recent progress in implementing the 5PC in recent times.

Sharing assessments of the situation in Myanmar and the recent elections in the country, participating ministers emphasised that the 5PC remains ASEAN’s primary framework for supporting Myanmar in addressing current challenges. They underscored that full and effective implementation of 5PC will help Myanmar achieve lasting peace and stability through solutions of and led by the country itself.

Earlier the same day, on the sidelines of AMMR in Cebu, Trung held meetings with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn, and his Philippine and Thai counterparts – Theresa P. Lazaro and Sihasak Phuangketkeow, and Bruneian second FM Dato Erywan Yusof.

During the meetings, Trung shared key outcomes of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, highlighting that to accelerate growth and achieve breakthroughs, Vietnam has identified science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation as new drivers for its future growth, while actively implementing three strategic breakthroughs in institutional reform, human resource development, and infrastructure.

He affirmed that Việt Nam remains committed to the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development; while highlighting new diplomatic priorities that stress self-reliance, enhanced external relations and international integration, together with the consistent focus on national defence and security.

Congratulating Trung on his election to the Politburo, and expressing admiration for Việt Nam's socio-economic achievements, with economic growth among the highest in the region and the world, his counterparts expressed confidence that, under the wise leadership of the CPV, led by General Secretary Tô Lâm, Việt Nam will successfully achieve its two centenary goals – becoming a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a developed, high-income nation by 2045.

The ministers also compared notes of regional and international issues of common concern; emphasising the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, and safety in the region. They also underlined the need to strengthen intra-bloc unity and cohesion; coordinate stance and promote ASEAN’s central role in regional and global affairs; and fully implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) (DOC), while working toward an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).

On January 29, Trung and the Vietnamese delegation are scheduled to continue attending AMMR to discuss and endorse priority cooperation directions for ASEAN in 2026. — VNA/VNS