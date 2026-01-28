PM urges all-out push for APEC 2027 projects as two-year deadline looms

PHÚ QUỐC — Ministries, agencies and local authorities, particularly those in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang and the Phú Quốc special zone, must fully discharge their responsibilities, work decisively to ensure efficiency and mobilise public support, with fewer than two years remaining to prepare infrastructure for APEC 2027.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính made these remarks on Wednesday during an inspection on Phú Quốc, where he reviewed and urged faster implementation of key projects serving the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in 2027.

As Việt Nam will host APEC for the third time, the PM noted that chairing APEC 2027 is a great honour for the country and especially for Phú Quốc.

Chính said that strategic infrastructure is a critical pillar for the successful organisation of APEC meetings.

Investment in APEC-related infrastructure will contribute to national development and deliver direct benefits to An Giang and Phú Quốc, while strengthening Việt Nam’s capacity, standing and international credibility.

He thus called for the strict and effective implementation of the 'five transformations', 'four no’s' and 'three contributions' for Phú Quốc.

The 'five transformations' include green transformation; digital transformation; optimisation of unique potential, outstanding opportunities and competitive advantages; smarter management and governance; and harmonisation of interests among the State, citizens and businesses.

Meanwhile, the 'four no’s' are no wasting of a single day, no delays within a week, no missed opportunities in a month, and no passivity over a year.

The 'three contributions' refer to contributions from the State, businesses and the public.

To facilitate businesses’ participation in APEC projects, the PM welcomed and urged the province and the special zone to continue completing procedures in accordance with regulations.

He also ordered project implementation to meet six core requirements: complying with the law, adhering to schedules, assuring quality, meeting technical and aesthetic standards, ensuring occupational safety and environmental sanitation, and optimising overall effectiveness.

During an inspection and visit to encourage workers at the Phú Quốc International Airport expansion project, Chính commended Sun Group, the project’s investor, for rapidly implementing key components.

As a result, construction output has risen sharply. The main structure of the T2 terminal has been completed, the VIP terminal is nearing completion and runway work is accelerating.

The PM also said the airport expansion is being carried out while operations continue, making it more challenging than typical projects.

He therefore urged contractors to mobilise manpower, equipment and additional subcontractors, organise round-the-clock construction with multiple shifts, make full use of the dry season and accelerate progress while strictly ensuring quality, safety, environmental hygiene and compliance with technical standards and regulations.

Inspecting works on Provincial Road DT.975, the key connector between the growth corridor and Phú Quốc International Airport, Chính praised investors and contractors for focusing on site clearance and subgrade construction on schedule.

Removing bottlenecks

On the same day, Chính chaired a working session with ministries, agencies, the province and investors to resolve bottlenecks and accelerate APEC-related projects.

Provincial leaders and investors proposed that the Government address issues related to land handover for build and transfer (BT) contract settlements, ensuring the fill material supplies, undergrounding medium- and low-voltage power grids and adjusting and expanding the scale of certain projects.

The PM agreed in principle with the proposals and ordered a draft Government resolution on land handover for BT contract settlements to be completed within one month.

He told the local administration to grant direct licences to investors and contractors to expand material extraction, and to revoke licences from underperforming operators for reassignment.

Relevant ministries were tasked with pursuing economic and social development in tandem with national defence and security, improving living standards and completing site clearance to serve project implementation.

He also approved the undergrounding of infrastructure, including power, telecommunications, water supply and drainage, and adjustments to the scale of transport infrastructure projects and the Phú Quốc International Airport.

An Giang has been assigned 21 projects, comprising 10 public investment projects and 11 public–private partnership (PPP) and commercial investment projects.

All 10 public investment projects have completed investor and contractor selection. Disbursement in 2025 has exceeded VNĐ2.6 trillion (US$99.7 million), equivalent to 64.2 per cent of the annual plan.

For the 11 PPP and commercial projects, all investors have been selected in accordance with regulations.

Many projects are meeting or exceeding schedules and are expected to be operational in time for APEC 2027.

Ground-breaking ceremonies

Earlier the same morning in Phú Quốc, Chính attended ground-breaking ceremonies for the Đất Đỏ Beach mixed-use urban area and the Núi Ông Quán eco-tourism mixed-use urban area, two of the 21 APEC projects.

The Đất Đỏ Beach project covers 88.4ha with total investment of around VNĐ64 trillion ($2.5 billion).

Located adjacent to the APEC Conference and Exhibition Centre, a multi-purpose performance venue and APEC Park, the project sits along APEC Boulevard, with convenient links to the expanded Phú Quốc International Airport.

It will be developed along the boulevard axis, featuring towers of up to 40 storeys integrating luxury hotels, shopping centres and coastal plazas.

One project highlight is a cluster of 15 high-rise beachfront hotels with nearly 6,500 rooms, forming what is envisioned as a 'hotel city' at the heart of Phú Quốc. The complex is expected to transform Đất Đỏ Beach into a 'second Sydney', world-class yet rich in local character.

Meanwhile, the Núi Ông Quán eco-tourism mixed-use urban area has a total investment of about VNĐ5.55 trillion ($212.9 million) and spans more than 21ha on a hillside adjacent to Đất Đỏ Beach and Hoàng Hôn (Sunset) Town.

Together, the two projects will add approximately 12,000 hotel rooms and serviced apartments, alongside international-standard commercial centres and landscapes, providing high-quality accommodation infrastructure to meet the stringent requirements of APEC 2027 while reshaping Phú Quốc’s hospitality and commercial urban landscape.— VNS