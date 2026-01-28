NA Chairman pays tribute to late Party, State leaders

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn offered incense in tribute to late Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, former Chairman of the 11th and 12th National Assembly, and late State President Trần Đại Quang, and paid a visit to former NA Chairman Nguyễn Sinh Hùng on Wednesday on the occasion of the 96th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the upcoming Tết (Lunar New Year).

NA Chairman Mẫn respectfully expressed profound gratitude to late Party chief Nguyễn Phú Trọng - an exceptionally outstanding leader, a steadfast communist with great prestige among the Party, the State and the people, who fully embodied the qualities, intellect and mettle of Việt Nam’s leadership generation in the renewal period.

As a Party leader and previously as Chairman of the NA during the 11th and 12th tenures, the late leader maintained close ties with the legislature and had a deep understanding of its organisation and operations. He consistently reminded deputies to devote adequate time to parliamentary work, strengthen professional knowledge and offer sharp, well-grounded opinions. He emphasised that when deputies reflect the pulse of life and the aspirations of the people, the NA’s activities will be effective and dynamic.

NA Chairman Mẫn also offered incense in tribute to late State President Trần Đại Quang, remembered as an approachable, humble and dedicated leader who devoted himself wholeheartedly to the revolutionary cause of the Party, the nation and the people. During his tenure, he worked with the Party and State leadership to effectively implement the Resolution of the 12th National Party Congress and resolutions of the Party Central Committee and the National Assembly, contributing to the renewal process, the development of the socialist-oriented market economy, and the enhancement of Việt Nam’s international standing.

Earlier the same day, during a pre-Tết visit to former NA Chairman Nguyễn Sinh Hùng, NA Chairman Mẫn expressed sincere appreciation for the former Chairman’s continued attention and valuable, responsible contributions to the legislature’s activities.

NA Chairman Mẫn affirmed that the NA Party Committee and the legislature will closely follow the guidance of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress to effectively implement the Action Programme of the NA Party Committee, as well as the full-term legislative and oversight programmes of the 16th National Assembly. Greater supervision will also be strengthened over the institutionalisation and implementation of Party resolutions, in line with the requirement to “perfect development institutions and the socialist rule-of-law State, taking implementation as the yardstick”.

Chairman Mẫn expressed his hope that former NA Chairman Hùng will continue to share experience and offer insights to further enhance the effectiveness of the legislature.

Former NA Chairman Hùng praised the performance of the 15th NA and voiced his confidence that building on 80-year achievements, the 16th tenure will continue striving to be truly the highest representative body of the people and the highest organ of State power, contributing to the goal of prosperous people, a strong nation, democracy, equity, and civilisation. — VNA/VNS