European Council President arrives in Hà Nội for official visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — President of the European Council (EC) António Costa arrived in Hà Nội Wednesday evening, beginning his two-day official visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of State President Lương Cường.

He was welcomed at Nội Bài International Airport by Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Culture and Social Affairs Nguyễn Đắc Vinh, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Mạnh Cường, Ambassador and Head of the Vietnamese Mission to the European Union (EU) Nguyễn Văn Thao, and EU Ambassador to Việt Nam Julien Guerrier.

President Costa is accompanied by Chief Foreign Policy Advisor of the EC President Anna-Maria Boura, Foreign Policy Adviser Veronika Şentürk Musilová, and Spokesperson of the President’s Office Maria Tomasik.

President Costa’s official visit holds great importance to Việt Nam–EU relations, particularly as it marks a visit by a senior EU leader to Việt Nam shortly after the successful conclusion of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, Ambassador Thao told the Vietnam News Agency's correspondent in Belgium.

According to the diplomat, the visit goes beyond protocol, providing an opportunity for leaders of the two sides to hold in-depth discussions on concrete and substantive cooperation programmes, with a view to elevating Việt Nam–EU relations to a higher level, in line with their potential and development needs.

Meanwhile, EU Ambassador Guerrier said the visit comes at a time when Việt Nam–EU relations have reached their most comprehensive and dynamic stage after a 35-year journey. From initial humanitarian assistance in the early 1990s, cooperation has expanded across a wide range of fields, creating favourable conditions to usher in what he described as a “new era” in relations between the EU and Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS