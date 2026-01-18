Việt Nam accepts invitation to join Gaza ‘Board of Peace’

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has accepted an invitation from United States' President Donald Trump for Việt Nam to join the proposed Gaza “Board of Peace” as a founding member state, according to an announcement from Việt Nam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.

Earlier, on January 16, 2026, President Donald Trump sent a letter to General Secretary Tô Lâm inviting him and Việt Nam to participate in the Board of Peace, together with the international community, to promote a sustainable peaceful solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine in the Gaza Strip.

In his reply, he said Việt Nam considers the establishment of the Board of Peace a necessary step to implement the Gaza Strip peace plan adopted by the United Nations Security Council under Resolution No. 2803 dated November 17, 2025. The resolution welcomes the participation of UN member states in the board to advance peacebuilding efforts, humanitarian assistance, and post-conflict reconstruction in the Gaza Strip.

General Secretary Tô Lâm affirmed Việt Nam’s readiness to participate as a founding member state, working closely with the US and the international community to make substantive contributions toward a long-term and comprehensive solution to the Middle East peace process, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state coexisting peacefully alongside the State of Israel.

In his letter, General Secretary Tô Lâm also proposed that Việt Nam and the US continue to cooperate in further promoting their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a more substantive and effective manner, enhancing cooperation across various fields in line with the needs and priorities of both sides, on the basis of mutual respect, safeguarding each country’s legitimate interests, and contributing positively to regional and global peace, cooperation and development. — VNS