Information, education, mass mobilisation must truly “lead the way”: Official

HÀ NỘI — During the 13th National Party Congress tenure, information, education and mass mobilisation work recorded notable achievements, playing a key role in uniting officials, Party members and the public to implement the Party’s and State’s major strategic decisions.

Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the committee's Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Trịnh Văn Quyết made the remark as he addressed the press.

Quyết noted that the 13th congress tenure posed unprecedented challenges, marked by complex global and regional developments, prolonged impacts of pandemics and natural disasters, and increasing instability in cyberspace, all of which directly affected public sentiment and confidence.

In that context, information, education, and mass mobilisation work was required to maintain ideological stability, foster a high level of unity within the Party and broad consensus in society, and at the same time directly participate in organising the implementation of major, highly complex strategic decisions, many of which had no precedent.

Under the concentrated and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee - directly the Politburo and the Secretariat, headed by General Secretary Tô Lâm, this sector effectively fulfilled its role as a pioneering and trailblazing force, proactively guiding public opinion, addressing sensitive issues and helping maintain political and social stability.

A significant milestone in this tenure was the merger of information, education and mass mobilisation agencies at all levels in 2025. This reform, he stressed, represented not only organisational streamlining but also a fundamental shift in thinking and working methods, more closely linking ideological guidance with public mobilisation, strengthening trust and collective action.

Public feedback on the draft documents for the 14th National Party Congress further demonstrated this effectiveness, with nearly 14 million opinions collected in one month, reflecting strong public confidence and expectations towards the Party, he noted.

In the coming time, the official emphasised that renewing thinking and methods would be an imperative. As Party policies increasingly affect people’s lives directly, while the information environment grows more complex, promoting unity in awareness and social consensus would be essential.

He underlined the need to move beyond one-way communication towards persuasion, dialogue and explanation, helping people understand the rationale and long-term benefits of policies so they can act voluntarily. Strengthening the capacity to monitor, analyse and forecast public opinion was identified as a core task to ensure proactive leadership and prevent ideological risks, said Quyết.

The overarching goal, he underscored, was to consolidate public trust in the Party’s leadership, strengthen democracy, social consensus and the great national unity bloc.

On preparations for implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, Quyết highlighted digital transformation as a strategic requirement in information, education and mass mobilisation work. This, he said, would not be merely about applying technology but about renewing leadership methods, communication approaches and Party-people engagement.

Following the directions of General Secretary Tô Lâm, his commission was developing a sector-wide digital ecosystem to enhance communication effectiveness, counter misinformation, strengthen public trust and improve the capacity to listen to and respond to public opinion.

Ultimately, he concluded, when Party resolutions are properly understood, widely supported and voluntarily implemented by the people, this would be the clearest measure of effective information, education and mass mobilisation work, and a vivid demonstration of its role in truly “leading the way” in the new era. — VNA/VNS