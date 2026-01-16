Party Congress seen as springboard for Việt Nam’s next development phase

ROME — The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) takes place as the country has undergone almost four decades of Đổi mới (renewal), a period marked by major and historically significant achievements that have created a solid cornerstone for Việt Nam to enter a new phase of strong development.

So said Renato Darsie, Chairman of the Italy–Việt Nam Friendship Sub-Association in the Veneto region, and Franco Nube, a member of the association’s executive board, while taking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Rome.

Darsie expressed confidence that the 14th Congress will build on the resolution of the 13th Congress while clearly outlining approaches and solutions to realise the goals set, taking into account rapid and profound global changes during the interval between the two congresses.

He noted that Việt Nam has the potential to emerge as a global model for countries aspiring to build a socialist system.

According to Darsie, building a socialist state requires appropriate policies to address environmental and planetary challenges, particularly climate change, alongside a strong focus on information technology to support human-centred development.

He stressed that today’s free, independent, and prosperous Việt Nam is the result of 96 years of leadership by the CPV, which has guided the nation through the struggles for national independence and reunification, the renewal process and deeper integration into the world, steering the country towards faster, more sustainable, and more comprehensive development.

Members of the Italy–Việt Nam Friendship Association believe Việt Nam’s stated goals are fully achievable as the CPV and the Vietnamese people have laid a firm foundation for a modern state through the process of national reconstruction, he added.

Darsie also highlighted Việt Nam’s progress in developing a national healthcare system, a pension regime ensuring security in old age, and an advanced education system capable of competing with both Western and Eastern models, expressing confidence that these achievements will continue to improve in the years ahead.

Meanwhile, Franco Nube reaffirmed the association’s commitment to further strengthening solidarity and friendship between the two countries.

He said it will step up an information initiative to help the Italian public better understand Việt Nam’s efforts to enter a new era – that of socialism, and to promote the country’s achievements in building a socialist state, thereby contributing ideas for political and social proposals suited to Italy’s own realities. — VNA/VNS