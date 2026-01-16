Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

A new era begins for the nation

January 16, 2026 - 17:28
The 14th National Party Congress marks a pivotal milestone in Việt Nam’s development journey. It brings together strategic visions, major policy decisions and the nation’s aspiration to rise in a new era of growth.

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Vietnamese, Russian diplomats discuss measures to boost bilateral collaboration

Highlighting the positive developments in bilateral cooperation in 2025, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng appreciated the efforts and contributions of relevant agencies of both countries, including those of the ambassador and his embassy. She expressed her hope that both sides will continue to step up efforts to further enhance the effectiveness of cooperation this year.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam wishes to enhance ties with Japan: PM

Japan’s Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications Hayashi Yoshimasa expressed sympathy over the heavy losses Việt Nam has suffered from recent natural disasters and floods, and appreciated Vietnamese workers in Japan for their positive contributions to the development and prosperity of both countries.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom