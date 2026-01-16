A new era begins for the nation

The 14th National Party Congress marks a pivotal milestone in Việt Nam’s development journey. It brings together strategic visions, major policy decisions and the nation’s aspiration to rise in a new era of growth.
Commenting on the draft documents’ stronger emphasis on innovation, the green economy, and digital transformation, Professor Shimizu Masaaki noted that this reflects Việt Nam’s increasingly clear awareness of the risk of falling into the middle-income trap and its determination to transform its growth model.
Nguyễn Thị Thu Huyền, Chief of the Office of the Association of Vietnamese People in Vientiane, said that for OV intellectuals to return and contribute effectively and sustainably to the Fatherland, it is not enough to rely on calls for participation or incentive policies alone.
Since its founding, the Communist Party of Việt Nam has convened a series of National Congresses, each marking an important turning point in the country’s revolutionary cause. In recent decades, the Eleventh, Twelfth and Thirteenth National Congresses have set strategic directions for renewal, integration and the new period of national development.
Highlighting the positive developments in bilateral cooperation in 2025, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng appreciated the efforts and contributions of relevant agencies of both countries, including those of the ambassador and his embassy. She expressed her hope that both sides will continue to step up efforts to further enhance the effectiveness of cooperation this year.
Japan’s Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications Hayashi Yoshimasa expressed sympathy over the heavy losses Việt Nam has suffered from recent natural disasters and floods, and appreciated Vietnamese workers in Japan for their positive contributions to the development and prosperity of both countries.
On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung also sent a congratulatory message to Crown Prince Tupouto’a ‘Ulukalala on the occasion of his appointment as Tonga’s Minister for Foreign Affairs.