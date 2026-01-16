14th National Party Congress to replace nearly 1.6 m pages of paper with tablet-based documents

HÀ NỘI — Nearly 1.6 million pages of printed documents are expected to be replaced by digital materials delivered via tablet computers at the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, marking a major step forward in the application of information technology to large-scale political events.

The move is projected to generate significant savings in paper, printing ink and manpower.

The Party Central Office distributed last Saturday 1,586 tablet computers to all official delegates attending the congress, Nguyễn Thị Thu Hà, a member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Head of the office said.

Speaking at an international press conference on the Congress on Wednesday afternoon, Hà said that, to date, most delegates have already become familiar with using the tablets and have proactively begun reviewing documents well in advance of the event.

Providing an update on preparations for the congress, she said that all tasks have so far been completed on schedule and in line with set requirements, with a number of important innovations introduced.

Among these is the deployment of specialised software to collect and synthesise delegates’ opinions and contributions during the congress.

She also added that a wide range of digital applications has been put into operation for this year’s event.

“Overall, many software solutions have been introduced and are now being effectively operated by the relevant agencies,” she said, describing the initiative as clear evidence of efforts to reduce paperwork and save costs, human resources and time through the use of information technology. — VNS