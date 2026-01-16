Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

14th National Party Congress to replace nearly 1.6 m pages of paper with tablet-based documents

January 16, 2026 - 09:51
The move is projected to generate significant savings in paper, printing ink and manpower, marking a major step forward in the application of information technology to large-scale political events.
Nguyễn Thị Thu Hà, a member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Head of the Party Central Office at the national press conference. — VNA/VNS Photo Phương Hoa

HÀ NỘI — Nearly 1.6 million pages of printed documents are expected to be replaced by digital materials delivered via tablet computers at the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, marking a major step forward in the application of information technology to large-scale political events.

The move is projected to generate significant savings in paper, printing ink and manpower.

The Party Central Office distributed last Saturday 1,586 tablet computers to all official delegates attending the congress, Nguyễn Thị Thu Hà, a member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Head of the office said.

Speaking at an international press conference on the Congress on Wednesday afternoon, Hà said that, to date, most delegates have already become familiar with using the tablets and have proactively begun reviewing documents well in advance of the event.

Providing an update on preparations for the congress, she said that all tasks have so far been completed on schedule and in line with set requirements, with a number of important innovations introduced.

Among these is the deployment of specialised software to collect and synthesise delegates’ opinions and contributions during the congress.

She also added that a wide range of digital applications has been put into operation for this year’s event.

“Overall, many software solutions have been introduced and are now being effectively operated by the relevant agencies,” she said, describing the initiative as clear evidence of efforts to reduce paperwork and save costs, human resources and time through the use of information technology. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Vietnamese, Russian diplomats discuss measures to boost bilateral collaboration

Highlighting the positive developments in bilateral cooperation in 2025, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng appreciated the efforts and contributions of relevant agencies of both countries, including those of the ambassador and his embassy. She expressed her hope that both sides will continue to step up efforts to further enhance the effectiveness of cooperation this year.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam wishes to enhance ties with Japan: PM

Japan’s Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications Hayashi Yoshimasa expressed sympathy over the heavy losses Việt Nam has suffered from recent natural disasters and floods, and appreciated Vietnamese workers in Japan for their positive contributions to the development and prosperity of both countries.

