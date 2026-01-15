Việt Nam shows leading role in ASEAN’s digital strategy: ASEAN Secretary General

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has taken a leading role in rallying stakeholders behind ASEAN’s priorities and initiatives, particularly in advancing the ASEAN Digital Masterplan 2030, sustaining cooperation momentum and sharpening the focus on implementation, said ASEAN Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn.

The Secretary-General made the remarks in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency on the sidelines of the sixth ASEAN Digital Ministers’ Meeting in Hà Nội on Thursday.

The goals set by Việt Nam’s Party, State and Government for science and technology, innovation and digital transformation underscore the country’s long-term vision, strategic approach and agile thinking — also a path pursued by ASEAN, he said.

In practice, the bloc is working toward the ASEAN 2045: Our Shared Future, a long-term strategic framework aimed at building a peaceful, prosperous and resilient ASEAN Community, advancing deeper integration and sustainable development while ensuring no one is left behind.

Việt Nam has been actively involved in drafting the document, with a strong emphasis on science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, Kao said, noting his belief that Việt Nam’s success in these strategic areas will make a significant contribution to ASEAN.

Kao said that under Việt Nam’s leadership this year, in its capacity as chair of the sixth ASEAN Digital Ministers’ Meeting, the ASEAN Digital Masterplan 2030 is being finalised and will be adopted.

It is a key blueprint that not only helps narrow development gaps among member states but also opens up new growth space, boosts competitiveness and strengthens ASEAN’s position in the global digital value chain, he noted.

ASEAN is also actively pushing ahead with negotiations on the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement, launched in September 2023, with the aim of concluding talks and moving toward signing later this year.

Beyond region-wide efforts, each member state, including Vietnam, is proactively rolling out strategies to enable broader public participation in the digital transformation process.

Kao said that the sixth ASEAN Digital Ministers’ Meeting, held in Hà Nội as ASEAN’s first ministerial-level meeting of the year, helped shape priorities for the year ahead and underscored digitalisation as one of the bloc’s top focuses.

He praised Việt Nam for inviting dialogue partners, international organisations and the private sector to take part.

The key challenge now is translating policies and initiatives into concrete action, the Secretary General said, adding he is confident in Việt Nam’s coordinating and leadership role in driving this process forward. — VNA/VNS