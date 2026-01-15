More than 300 medical staff assigned to serve 14th National Party Congress

HÀ NỘI — Over 300 medical staff have been deployed by the Ministry of Health to offer medical services for the upcoming 14th National Party Congress, officials announced during a meeting in Hà Nội on Thursday to review healthcare preparations for the event.

At the meeting, chaired by Deputy Minister of Health Trần Văn Thuấn, participants reviewed the implementation of more than 30 tasks related to the medical services.

In Hà Nội, to ensure adequate healthcare coverage, the Department of Medical Service Administration has requested hospitals and medical institutes with inpatient facilities to keep between five and 10 emergency beds on standby to receive patients. Each hospital or institute is also required to deploy at least one medical team and one ambulance on 24-hour duty from 13:00 on January 18, 2026, until the conclusion of the congress, ready to respond to out-of-hospital emergencies.

During the congress, members of the professional medical council will rotate on duty at the central command centre to ensure a timely response and professional medical activities.

In addition, the Ministry of National Defence’s Military Medical Department has deployed nine medical teams and one disaster relief unit, while the Ministry of Public Security’s Department of Health has arranged one medical team. The Việt Nam Food Administration and the Department of Preventive Medicine have closely coordinated with the Hà Nội Department of Health and the Hà Nội Centre for Disease Control to oversee food safety, disease prevention and control, and water quality inspections at accommodation facilities and venues hosting the congress. Contingency plans for disease prevention and food poisoning have been fully prepared.

Hà Anh Đức, Director of the Department of Medical Services Administration, shared that the medical subcommittee has disseminated a medical handbook to relevant units to help with information sharing and coordination.

Deputy Minister Thuấn acknowledged and thanked agencies, leading professors and medical experts for their close cooperation and strong sense of responsibility in supporting the medical subcommittee’s preparations.

He urged all units to continue reviewing assigned tasks in line with the approved plan and to implement the overall programme. The leadership of the professional medical council will bear final responsibility for decision-making in any arising situations, he noted.

The head of the medical subcommittee also called on experts and healthcare workers to uphold a strong sense of responsibility, professionalism and expertise to ensure that medical services for the 14th National Party Congress are delivered safely, effectively and with the highest level of care. — VNA/VNS