Việt Nam to remain responsible, active member of ASEAN digital cooperation

HÀ NỘI —Việt Nam would continue to play a proactive, active and responsible role in ASEAN digital cooperation, said Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính while addressing the opening of the 6th ASEAN Digital Ministers’ Meeting (ADGMIN) on Thursday in Hà Nội.

Welcoming ASEAN ministers, international delegates and representatives of the technology business community, the PM said ASEAN and the world are undergoing profound and comprehensive transitions, with digital transformation, the digital economy and digital society emerging as new drivers of growth and pillars of sustainable development.

He stressed that data has become a new strategic resource, shaping governance capacity, national competitiveness and the scope of regional and international cooperation. The rapid spread of artificial intelligence requires ASEAN to promote regulatory sandbox mechanisms for new technologies and business models, while ensuring ethical standards and a people-centred approach that serves peace, cooperation and development.

Reaffirming that ASEAN has always been a strategic priority in Việt Nam’s foreign policy, Chính noted that the country’s sustainable development in the digital era is closely linked to the stability, peace and prosperity of the ASEAN community.

He highlighted Việt Nam’s progress in digital transformation, including the issuance of key policy frameworks, significant improvements in digital infrastructure, 5G coverage reaching 91.2 per cent of the population and mobile internet speeds in 2025 ranking among the world’s top 20, up 50 places compared with the end of 2020.

The digital economy has continued to expand rapidly, with e-commerce growing at an average rate of 25 per cent a year and reaching around US$36 billion in 2025, three times the level of 2020.

Within the framework of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, the PM described three major priorities, including reinforcing digital trust and adaptive institutions, developing modern, resilient and sustainable digital infrastructure, and strengthening cybersecurity along with skilled workers.

He called for closer cooperation against online fraud and cybercrime, stronger information sharing and joint exercises and wider digital skills training to ensure inclusive development so that no one is left behind.

“As for the spirit of harmonised interests and shared risks, Việt Nam commits to continuing as a proactive, active and responsible member of ASEAN digital cooperation,” Chính said, pledging to share experience and support partners in narrowing the digital divide and building a united, resilient and prosperous ASEAN digital community.

Opening the meeting, Minister of Science and Technology Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng, chair of the 6th ADGMIN, said the theme 'Adaptive ASEAN: From Connectivity to Connected Intelligence' reflects a fundamental shift in ASEAN’s digital development thinking, from expanding physical connectivity to harnessing data, intelligence and added value generated by digital connections.

He outlined key priorities, including the transition from traditional telecommunications infrastructure to comprehensive digital and intelligent infrastructure integrating cloud computing, data, artificial intelligence, 5G, 6G, satellites and digital devices.

Artificial intelligence has become a core component of digital and intelligence infrastructure at both national and regional levels, he said.

ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn reaffirmed the bloc’s commitment to advancing comprehensive digital cooperation, narrowing the digital gap among member states and building a safe, trusted and inclusive digital space.

United Nations Under-Secretary-General and UN Secretary-General’s Envoy on Technology Amandeep Singh Gill shared global perspectives on digital transformation and artificial intelligence, urging ASEAN to pursue a balanced, people-centred approach to ensure technology contributes meaningfully to sustainable development.

ADGMIN is a key ministerial-level cooperation mechanism of ASEAN in the digital field, tasked with reviewing the implementation of regional digital frameworks and shaping future cooperation.

As host of the 6th ADGMIN, Việt Nam is holding a series of meetings in Hà Nội from January 12 to 16, including senior officials’ meetings, working group sessions, talks with Dialogue Partners and the ministerial meeting.

The events review progress and set priorities for ASEAN digital cooperation, aiming to build a safe, trusted and inclusive regional digital space. — VNS