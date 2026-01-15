Ambassador briefs global media on coming Party Congress, diplomatic priorities

NEW YORK – Ambassador Đỗ Hùng Việt, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN), on January 14 briefed international media in New York on the upcoming 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV).

The briefing was attended by the UN Secretariat’s Media Accreditation and Liaison Unit and representatives from more than 20 major international news outlets, including Reuters, CNBC, Le Monde, Al Jazeera, NHK, Nikkei, Kyodo News, Asahi Shimbun, Xinhua, CCTV, RIA Novosti, TASS and SABC News.

Việt provided an overview of preparations for the Congress, stressing its significance as a milestone marking 40 years of Đổi mới (Renewal). The gathering will review the realisation of the resolution adopted at the 13th Congress, and set goals and orientations for the next phase of the country’s development.

He highlighted notable points in the draft congress documents, including the three “strategic breakthroughs” designed to drive Việt Nam into a new era: further improving institutional frameworks, cultivating skilled workforce, and accelerating infrastructure development.

The diplomat also highlighted a proposed shift toward a new growth model centred on science – technology, innovation and digital transformation; the recognition of private sector as one of the most important economic drivers; and the identification of environmental protection linked with socio-economic development as a central task.

On diplomacy, Việt said the 14th Congress will, for the first time, designate diplomacy and international integration as a regular and critical task, on par with national defence and security.

Việt Nam stays steadfast in the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations; equality and mutual benefit; and its role as a friend, a trustworthy partner and an active, responsible member of the global community, he said, adding that Việt Nam will pursue its national interests to the fullest extent, in line with fundamental principles of international law and the UN Charter.

On the occasion, the diplomat also shared updates on Việt Nam’s socio-economic performance and diplomatic gains in 2025.

Replying to foreign reporters' questions about Việt Nam’s priorities at the UN in 2026, the ambassador reaffirmed the country’s strong support for multilateralism and the UN’s central role in the global governance system, noting that Việt Nam will remain actively and proactively engaged in tackling shared global challenges, including by successfully assuming the role of President of the Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in April–May. VNA/VNS