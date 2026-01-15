Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Congratulations extended to Tonga’s Prime Minister, top legislator

January 15, 2026 - 20:54
On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung also sent a congratulatory message to Crown Prince Tupouto’a ‘Ulukalala on the occasion of his appointment as Tonga’s Minister for Foreign Affairs.
Tonga’s Prime Minister Lord Fatafehi Fakafanua. — Photo sdgnews.com

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Thursday sent messages of congratulations to Lord Fatafehi Fakafanua and Lord Vaea on their respective elections as Prime Minister and Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of the Kingdom of Tonga.

On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung also sent a congratulatory message to Crown Prince Tupouto’a ‘Ulukalala on the occasion of his appointment as Tonga’s Minister for Foreign Affairs. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Foreign Minister receives ASEAN Secretary-General

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung said that ASEAN needs to continue reinforcing its solidarity and central role, strengthening resilience and strategic autonomy, and responding swiftly and efficiently to challenges and flashpoints, thereby safeguarding peace, security, and stability for economic development in the region

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom