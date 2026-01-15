Congratulations extended to Tonga’s Prime Minister, top legislator

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Thursday sent messages of congratulations to Lord Fatafehi Fakafanua and Lord Vaea on their respective elections as Prime Minister and Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of the Kingdom of Tonga.

On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung also sent a congratulatory message to Crown Prince Tupouto’a ‘Ulukalala on the occasion of his appointment as Tonga’s Minister for Foreign Affairs. — VNA/VNS