Hà Nội prepares for Party Congress

In these early days of the year, the capital city of Hà Nội has adorned itself with a vibrant yet dignified new appearance to welcome the nation’s most significant political event – the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, slated for January 19–25.

Streets and central squares throughout the city have been uniformly decorated with flags, banners and posters. The decoration efforts have focused on the Ba Đình political centre, with streets neatly landscaped and beautified. Public spaces have been upgraded, and the gardens surrounding Hoàn Kiếm Lake have been carefully maintained, creating lively, multicoloured floral displays across the city’s streets and neighbourhoods.

Alongside landscaping and decorative work, wards and communes have implemented comprehensive urban beautification measures. Pavements and roads have been thoroughly cleaned, trees have been trimmed, and the capital now presents an orderly, bright, green and clean appearance. Scenes of renewal throughout the city have drawn residents and visitors alike to pause and take photographs, capturing the anticipatory and celebratory spirit leading up to the Congress.

The decoration work carries not only a solemn and ceremonial significance but also reflects the confidence and pride of Party cadres, members and the people of Hà Nội. It is an opportunity to reflect on the Party’s leadership and direction over the past term, while simultaneously opening new visions, aspirations and major resolutions for the nation’s future.

Hà Nội, the political and cultural heart of the country, once again demonstrates its role and responsibility in organising, serving and conveying the spirit of this important political event. VNS