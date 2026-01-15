Vietnamese, Russian diplomats discuss measures to boost bilateral collaboration

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng on Thursday hosted a reception for Russian Ambassador to Việt Nam Gennady Bezdetko, during which they discussed a number of bilateral cooperation issues.

She reaffirmed that Việt Nam always attaches great importance to its traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Russia, considering it one of Việt Nam’s most important partners.

Highlighting the positive developments in bilateral cooperation in 2025, she appreciated the efforts and contributions of relevant agencies of both countries, including those of the ambassador and his embassy. She expressed her hope that both sides will continue to step up efforts to further enhance the effectiveness of cooperation this year.

For his part, Ambassador Gennady Bezdetko expressed his pleasure at the dynamic development of bilateral relations in recent years, and spoke highly of Việt Nam’s increasingly important role and standing in the region and on the international stage. He affirmed that Russia, including its Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Russian Embassy in Hà Nội, wishes to continue close coordination with Việt Nam to promote bilateral collaboration in a more substantive, effective, and sustainable manner.

He shared with Deputy Minister Hằng that he has been keeping a close watch on preparations for the upcoming 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and fully appreciates its significance. He showed his confidence that the Congress will adopt important decisions and strategic orientations to enable Việt Nam to develop more strongly in the new era.

The two sides reviewed the state of cooperation in 2025, assessed achievements across key areas, and agreed to strengthen coordination to address emerging issues and create favourable conditions for continued cooperation.

On this basis, they exchanged views on priorities and orientations for cooperation in 2026, particularly in key areas aligned with the needs, interests, and conditions of each side. They agreed to promote exchanges of delegations at all levels and enhance close coordination in implementing signed commitments and agreements, thereby contributing to the continued substantive and effective development of the Việt Nam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. — VNA/VNS