Home Politics & Law

Polish journalists impressed by Việt Nam’s development achievements

January 16, 2026 - 20:01
Ambassador Hà Hoàng Hải (front, fifth from left) with guests. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — During a press meeting hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in Poland on January 15, representatives of Polish media agencies expressed admiration for Việt Nam’s comprehensive development, its attractive tourist destinations, and the country’s rich and distinctive cultural traditions.

The journalists applauded the integration and positive contributions of the Vietnamese community in Poland, expressing the hope that the traditional friendship between the two countries will continue to grow stronger in the future.

The meeting was one of the key activities organised by the embassy on the occasion of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), aiming to provide local media with information about Việt Nam’s development accomplishments over nearly 40 years of “Đổi mới" (renewal).

It saw the participation of nearly 20 delegates, including representatives from Polish media outlets, research institutes, and publishing houses such as Polish Television (TVP), the Polish Media Association, and major newspapers and magazines like Rzeczpospolita, Trybunal, Interia, Eurogospodarka, and Swiat Elit, as well as several influential figures on local social media.

Ambassador Hà Hoàng Hải highlighted Việt Nam’s Đổi mới achievements. He also emphasised the significance and major directions of the 14th National Party Congress, a landmark event heralding a new chapter in the country’s development.

The diplomat also spotlighted the fruitful development the Việt Nam–Poland traditional relations across multiple sectors over more than 75 years.

Hai noted the potential for further development as the two countries move towards upgrading their ties to a “strategic partnership”. He also pointed out the shared development priorities, including human resources, infrastructure, science and technology, digital transformation, and green transition.

The meeting helped showcase the CPV’s leadership role, bolster the country’s prestige and position in the international arena, and promote mutual understanding and trust, all in support of Việt Nam’s development in the new era. — VNA/VNS

Politics & Law

A new era begins for the nation

The 14th National Party Congress marks a pivotal milestone in Việt Nam’s development journey. It brings together strategic visions, major policy decisions and the nation’s aspiration to rise in a new era of growth.
Politics & Law

Hopes pinned on the Party Congress

As the 14th National Party Congress approaches (January 19-25, 2026), Việt Nam News and Law reporters speak to Vietnamese citizens at home and abroad, as well as foreign diplomats, about their expectations for this important political event.
Politics & Law

New visions for national growth

The 14th National Party Congress is taking place next week where important documents that guide Việt Nam’s development will be presented to nearly 1,600 delegates, who represent over five million Party members nationwide. The documents introduce strategic changes that are likely to propel Việt Nam into a period of significant growth. Find out what they are.

