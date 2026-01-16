Developing ties with China a strategic priority in Việt Nam’s foreign policy: Deputy PM

HÀ NỘI — The Party, State, and people of Việt Nam consistently view the development of relations with China as a strategic choice and a top priority in its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn has affirmed.

He made the statement while addressing a banquet hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Việt Nam on January 16 to celebrate the 76th founding anniversary of Việt Nam–China diplomatic relations (January 18, 1950 – 2026).

Sơn noted that over the past 76 years, the two Parties, States and peoples have extended each other invaluable support and assistance, contributing significantly to national liberation and socialist construction in each country.

He highlighted the strong progress made in the Việt Nam–China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership over the recent past, marked by enhanced political trust, more substantive security and defence cooperation, robust growth in economic, trade and investment ties, and increasingly dynamic people-to-people exchanges.

The Deputy PM expressed confidence that under the guidance of high-ranking leaders, and with concerted efforts by ministries, sectors, localities, and the peoples of both countries, Việt Nam–China relations will continuously develop in a stable, sustainable and in-depth manner, contributing to the well-being of both peoples and to peace and progress worldwide.

For his part, Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam He Wei praised the significant achievements in bilateral relations over the past 76 years.

He noted that in 2025, the two sides worked closely to generate new highlights in their connections, including frequent high-level exchanges, effective cooperation mechanisms, record-high trade turnover, and China’s continued position as Việt Nam’s largest trading partner and leading source of tourists.

The ambassador reaffirmed China’s readiness to work closely with Việt Nam to further consolidate the foundations and enhance the effectiveness of building a Việt Nam–China community with a shared future.

He also voiced his belief that the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam will be a great success, ushering in a new era of development for Việt Namand opening a new chapter in the bilateral friendship. — VNA/VNS