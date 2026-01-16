Việt Nam advances cybersecurity, digital transformation partnership with UN

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is seeking the United Nations (UN)'s policy guidance and international expertise to design AI and data governance frameworks, with the goal of developing practical guidelines for the public and private sectors, Minister of Public Security General Lương Tam Quang has said.

Meeting with Amandeep Singh Gill, UN Under-Secretary-General and Special Envoy on Technology to the UN Secretary-General in Hà Nội on January 16, Quang said that the UN’s policy advices and assistance can help developing countries quickly access advanced scientific and technological achievements, and gradually strengthen their own technological capacity.

He hailed the UN’s role and efforts in supporting countries, including Việt Nam, in achieving the sustainable development goals (SDGs), stating that the Vietnamese Government is vigorously promoting science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation, gradually making them a new pillar of the country’s development model.

The Ministry of Public Security places great emphasis on close cooperation with UN agencies to enhance capacity in combating transnational crime, peacekeeping, promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment, and counter-terrorism, Quang stated.

The ministry sincerely appreciates the UN’s close cooperation with Việt Nam in successfully organising the signing ceremony of the UN Convention against Cybercrime (Hanoi Convention) in October 2025, he said, describing it as a significant milestone in strengthening international cooperation on cybersecurity and safety.

Emphasising that digital transformation must go hand in hand with safety, Quang called on the UN to continue supporting projects in Việt Nam aimed at advancing safe and inclusive digital transformation, with a focus on strengthening digital skills, community digital safety, and capacity in cybersecurity and data protection.

The minister proposed establishing a regular dialogue mechanism between Việt Nam and UN agencies on digital technology and cybersecurity, with the aim of coordinating efforts, sharing risk trend assessments and early warnings, exchanging best practices, and exploring the development of a national support package.

He called on the UN to facilitate Việt Nam’s deeper participation in multilateral initiatives under the Global Digital Compact, towards promoting cooperation in developing AI solutions, secure and verifiable 5G private networks and Open RAN models to support public governance and socio-economic development.

For his part, Gill congratulated Việt Nam on the successful signing ceremony of the Hanoi Convention and commended the Vietnamese Government’s efforts in promoting science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

The UN official also acknowledged Việt Nam’s increasingly active role in international agreements, particularly in areas related to AI and cybersecurity.

He underscored the UN’s continued commitment to assisting Việt Nam in shaping policies on digital transformation, setting technology governance standards, and strengthening cybercrime prevention capabilities. He also expressed his confidence that UN–Việt Nam cooperation will continue to grow strongly, serving the interests of the international community. — VNA/VNS