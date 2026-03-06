PM Phạm Minh Chính receives EU Ambassadors, Chargé d'affaires in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with 20 Ambassadors and Chargé d'affaires of the European Union (EU) and EU member states in Hà Nội on Thursday, on the occasion of the Lunar New Year of the Horse.

PM Chính emphasised that the meeting took place in the context that Việt Nam has successfully held the 14th National Party Congress, and Việt Nam and the EU officially upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening a new chapter in the bilateral relations.

He affirmed that the EU and its member states are top priority partners in Việt Nam's foreign policy, and the establishment of a new framework reflects the increasingly high level of political trust and creates momentum for expanding cooperation in all fields.

The Government leader stated that Việt Nam's overarching goal in the new period is rapid and sustainable development based on science and technology. Technology, innovation, and digital transformation, while ensuring progress, social equity, environmental protection, and improving the quality of life for the people, are aimed at successfully achieving the country's two 100-year strategic goals.

Regarding Việt Nam-EU relations, he expressed satisfaction with the positive development after 35 years of diplomatic relations (1990-2025). The effective implementation of the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has contributed to making the EU Việt Nam's fourth largest trading partner, while Việt Nam is the EU's largest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Cooperation in defence and security, climate change, agriculture, justice, science and technology, and environment is also expanding with great potential.

PM Chính proposed that both sides continue to strengthen cooperation in a mutually beneficial spirit, effectively implement the EVFTA, promote open and balanced trade, facilitate market access, and ensure the legitimate interests of businesses of both sides.

The PM also requested the EU Ambassadors and Chargé d'affaires to encourage the remaining member states to ratify the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) soon, while strengthening cooperation in the fields of green transition, digital transformation, transport infrastructure, science and technology, and innovation.

Việt Nam will continue to facilitate visa procedures for citizens of other countries, including the EU, and request the EU to simplify visa procedures for Vietnamese citizens and grant visa exemptions for Vietnamese diplomatic and official passports.

Regarding the fight against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, he said that Việt Nam is aggressively implementing measures to improve the legal framework, control the origin of seafood, monitor fishing vessels, and strictly handle violations.

Việt Nam is ready to cooperate closely with the inspection team from the European Commission (EC) and requests EU countries to acknowledge Việt Nam's efforts, and support the EC's early lifting of the IUU 'yellow card,' while also supporting Việt Nam's development of a modern and sustainable fisheries sector.

On behalf of the EU countries, EU Chargé d'affaires ad interim to Việt Nam, Rafael De Bustamante, thanked PM Chính for the meaningful meeting, congratulated the success of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, and highly appreciated Việt Nam's socio-economic development achievements.

He affirmed that Việt Nam is an important partner of the EU in the Indo-Pacific region and within ASEAN, and emphasised that the EU is a reliable partner of Việt Nam and wants to further deepen the partnership with Việt Nam in all fields.

The EU Ambassadors and Chargé d'affaires said that the Việt Nam-EU Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework creates great opportunities to promote trade, diversify markets and supply chains, develop the marine economy and essential infrastructure, and committed to coordinating the effective implementation of the EVFTA and strengthening cooperation in the fields of investment, science and technology, and green growth, which are strengths of the EU.

The EU countries welcomed Việt Nam's determination and acknowledged its efforts in combating IUU fishing and expressed their desire for continued cooperation in developing sustainable fisheries. On this occasion, the EU Ambassadors and Chargé d'affaires also requested Việt Nam to facilitate and support consular services and the protection of citizens.

PM Chính welcomed the visits of EU leaders, particularly the European Commissioner for International Partnership, and the organisation of the EU-Việt Nam Global Gateway Business and Investment Forum, scheduled to take place on March 24 in Hà Nội, considering it an important activity contributing to promoting cooperation for the common benefit and prosperity of both sides. — VNA/VNS