Party chief calls for shift towards early prevention in inspection, supervision work

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has called for a stronger shift in inspection and supervision toward early and afar prevention, focusing on controlling power during governance and identifying risks before violations occur.

The Party chief made the request while working with the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission on Thursday to review its advisory work in building and finalising institutions in preparation for the second meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee.

He also emphasised the need to expand supervision to ensure that all guidelines and policies of the Party are implemented seriously and effectively.

Following the 14th National Party Congress, the Inspection Commission has focused on advising on the drafting, revision and supplementation of regulations on inspection and supervision. It has also accelerated the preparation of proposals to be submitted to the Politburo for consideration and presentation to the second meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee.

These include the working regulations of the 14th Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission; a report reviewing 20 years of implementing Resolution No 14-NQ/TW dated July 30, 2007 on strengthening the Party’s inspection and supervision work; and a draft regulation replacing Regulation No 296-QD/TW issued on May 30, 2025 by the Party Central Committee on inspection, supervision and Party discipline.

Concluding the meeting, the Party chief commended the Inspection Commission for its efforts and close coordination with relevant agencies in preparing the three proposals for submission to the upcoming meeting of the Party Central Committee.

Regarding the improvement of the documents, he stressed the need to continue reviewing them to enhance their strategic significance. Based on the review and inheritance of appropriate contents from previous resolutions and regulations, new viewpoints and provisions should be added in line with practical requirements.

The inspection, supervision and enforcement of Party discipline must be placed within the broader context of Party building, improving national governance and implementing strategic development goals set out at the 14th National Party Congress, he said.

The Party chief emphasised that inspection and supervision serve not only as an important leadership method but also as a mechanism for the Party to self-correct, self-protect and strengthen itself. They are also tools to control power, maintain discipline and ensure that Party guidelines are effectively implemented in practice.

He stressed the need to clearly define the responsibilities of Party committees, organisations, grassroots Party cells and Party members in inspection and supervision work.

Party cells, considered the foundation of the Party, should serve as the closest and most direct level of regular supervision over officials and Party members. Early detection of signs of degradation or violations at the grassroots level will help prevent them from developing into serious misconduct, the leader noted.

Each Party member also has the responsibility to participate in supervision within their organisations under the principles of democratic centralism, criticism and self-criticism, reflecting the spirit that the entire Party engages in the inspection and supervision work.

The General Secretary required inspection and supervision to be both strict and constructive. Violations must be handled resolutely with no prohibited zones or exceptions, while protecting those who dare to innovate, take the initiative and assume responsibility for the common good, he stated.

General Secretary Lâm also called for stronger coordination between the Party’s inspection work and State activities such as inspection, auditing, investigation, prosecution and adjudication, while establishing mechanisms to monitor the implementation of inspection conclusions to ensure timely and substantive rectification. — VNA/VNS