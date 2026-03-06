HCM City steps up inspections of election preparations

HCM CITY — HCM City is stepping up inspection of preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–31 term, with authorities pledging to ensure a transparent and democratic vote on March 15.

City leaders said relevant units have been instructed to strictly follow regulations, ensuring openness and transparency. The highest goal is to protect voters’ rights and organise the election smoothly and in accordance with the law.

On March 3, Nguyễn Văn Thọ, Permanent Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Council and Permanent Deputy Chairman of the city Election Committee, led an inspection team to review preparations in electoral constituency No. 5 for deputies to the 16th National Assembly, and in constituencies No. 12 and 13 for deputies to the city People’s Council for the 2026–31 term.

Electoral constituency No. 5 covers 17 coastal and island communes in the former Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu Province, including the Côn Đảo special zone.

Reporting to the team, Huỳnh Sơn Tuấn, Secretary of the Long Hải Commune Party Committee and representative of the constituency’s Election Committee, said the area has a population of 650,497, with 479,606 voters recorded as of March 2 after data were cross-checked with the national population database.

The constituency has established 364 election teams corresponding to 364 polling stations, and voter lists were publicly posted before February 3 in line with the set timeline. To ensure accuracy and timeliness, it has also set up three working teams to inspect tasks ahead of election day and complete reports before March 8.

No complaints or denunciations related to the election process or candidates have been received so far, he added.

However, geographical conditions continue to pose challenges. Côn Đảo Special Zone lies far from the mainland, making the transport of documents and equipment difficult, particularly the delivery of mobile ballot boxes to smaller islands.

In Côn Đảo, a list of 6,112 voters has been posted at 10 polling stations. Population data, however, have not yet been fully synchronised, and the list is not arranged alphabetically, making it harder for residents to check their details. The local People’s Committee has formed a dedicated team to conduct regular reviews and has requested additional equipment from the city to speed up voter card printing.

Meanwhile, in coastal communes such as Long Hải, Phước Hải, Xuyên Mộc and Hồ Tràm, many voters are fishermen who regularly work offshore. Local authorities are coordinating with border guards, police and mass organisations to visit households and encourage fishermen to return to cast their ballots.

At electoral constituency No. 12, Nguyễn Đức Tân, Secretary of the Ngãi Giao Commune Party Committee and representative of the constituency’s Election Committee, said the unit oversees 11 communes with more than 263,000 voters across 174 polling stations.

The constituency has diversified its communication efforts, using grassroots loudspeaker systems, visual materials and digital platforms. Infographics introducing polling locations have also been posted on the local fanpage to help residents access information more easily.

Concluding the inspection, Thọ praised the proactive approach and strong sense of responsibility shown by local authorities. He urged units to review personnel arrangements and consolidate election bodies to ensure tasks are assigned appropriately.

“Monitoring changes in voter numbers, especially temporary residents, must be carried out regularly. Polling station operations must be organised in a scientific and methodical manner, ensuring convenience for voters while remaining in strict compliance with the law,” he said.

Earlier, on March 2, Nguyễn Mạnh Cường, Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee and Deputy Chairman of the city Election Committee, led an inspection of polling stations in Đức Nhuận, Cầu Kiệu and Phú Nhuận wards.

The inspection team reviewed the public posting of voter lists, candidates’ biographies and action programmes, as well as decoration, ceremonial arrangements and the sealing of ballot boxes. Security and safety plans were also examined.

Cường said local units had been proactive and well prepared in accordance with regulations.

He reminded them to ensure candidates’ biographies and action programmes are fully posted and to organise meetings introducing candidates so voters can better understand the information and exchange views.

Printing and issuing voter cards must follow the established timeline, he added.

Disaster response measures

On March 3, the municipal People’s Committee issued a directive requiring departments and local administrations to implement disaster prevention and response plans during the election period.

Under the directive, the HCM City High Command will coordinate forces, vehicles and equipment to respond to emergencies and work with Military Region 7 to prepare evacuation plans in case of major incidents.

City police will ensure security and order at polling and vote-counting sites, while coordinating with youth volunteer forces to regulate traffic and facilitate voter travel.

The Department of Agriculture and Environment has been tasked with monitoring weather developments and implementing response plans in line with disaster risk levels.

The Department of Health and the city Red Cross will prepare personnel and medical supplies.

The Department of Construction will handle fallen trees and arrange vehicles to support voter transport, prioritising elderly people and those with disabilities.

HCM City Power Corporation will prioritise electricity supply and prepare backup sources.

Local administrations are required to review polling locations, maintain smooth communication and be ready to mobilise on-site forces for evacuation, logistics, medical support and environmental sanitation when necessary.

The municipal People’s Committee has called on all units to implement response plans seriously and flexibly, ensuring safety and smooth operations on election day. — VNS