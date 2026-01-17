Việt Nam, UN pledge to deepen cooperation on global technology governance

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đặng Hoàng Giang hosted a reception for UN Under-Secretary-General and Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Digital and Emerging Technologies Amandeep Singh Gill on Friday, during which the two sides agreed to step up cooperation in advancing global technology governance initiatives and strengthening ASEAN–UN cooperation in science, technology and AI.

Giang spoke highly of the UN’s role in promoting cooperation in science and technology, particularly its efforts to implement the Global Digital Compact, which helps shape global technology governance in an inclusive, safe and sustainable manner. He stressed that Việt Nam considers capacity-building and greater self-reliance in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation a strategic priority.

Welcoming the Under-Secretary-General’s participation in the 6th ASEAN Digital Ministers’ Meeting (ADGMIN 6) in Hà Nội, the Deputy Minister underscored the central role of the UN and ASEAN in promoting multilateralism and enhancing international cooperation in science and technology, ensuring that technological processes are implemented in a transparent and inclusive manner in respect for international law, delivering shared benefits.

Giang proposed that the UN further encourage private-sector engagement in science and technology, and suggest the organisation of technology business forums under the auspices and with the support of the UN and ASEAN. He also called on the UN to facilitate Việt Nam’s deeper participation in its research, policy advisory and AI governance mechanisms, including the Independent International Scientific Panel on AI and the AI Capacity-Building Network.

For his part, Gill commended Việt Nam’s achievements and efforts in developing science, technology, innovation and digital transformation. He welcomed Việt Nam’s participation in the AI Capacity-Building Network and its hosting of a UN-backed regional AI centre. He affirmed that the ASEAN Digital Masterplan 2030 (ADM 2030) is closely aligned with the Global Digital Compact. — VNA/VNS