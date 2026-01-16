Lao media briefed on key innovations of Việt Nam's 14th National Party Congress

VIENTIANE — The Vietnamese Embassy in Laos held a press briefing in Vientiane on January 16 to provide Lao media agencies with official and timely information about the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), the implementation of the 13th Party Congress’s Resolution, and key development orientations, goals, and tasks for the coming period.

At the event, after reviewing the outcomes of implementing the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, Chargé d’Affaires of the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos Phan Minh Chiến briefed participants on preparations for the 14th National Party Congress, highlighting its significance, major orientations and guidelines, as well as new breakthroughs compared to previous congresses.

Regarding the 2021–25 term, he noted that Việt Nam has recorded numerous notable achievements, including maintaining macroeconomic stability, improving growth quality, and restructuring the economy towards modernisation.

The country has streamlined the state apparatus, enhanced governance efficiency, consolidated the political system from central to local levels, strengthened national defence and security, firmly safeguarded independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, ensured social order and safety, and achieved important progress in cultural, social, and human development, while steadily improving social welfare and living standards.

Việt Nam has continued to pursue an independent, self-reliant foreign policy of peace, friendship, cooperation, and development, alongside diversification and multilateralisation of external relations.

Relations with countries and partners, especially major powers, key strategic partners, and traditional friends, have grown deeper, more stable and sustainable.

Notably, Việt Nam and Laos have agreed to further enrich their relationship as one of “great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion,” opening a new phase in bilateral cooperation.

Chiến stressed that the 14th National Party Congress is a historic political event marking a major turning point as Việt Nam enters a new era of national development. The congress will outline long-term strategic decisions to realise the aspiration of building a prosperous and happy Việt Nam that advances steadily towards socialism, reflecting the strong determination of the entire Party, people, and armed forces to achieve the goal of a prosperous people, a strong, democratic, equitable and civilised nation.

The draft Political Report to be submitted to the congress reaffirms a strategic vision to the mid-21st century, targeting Việt Nam’s transformation into an industrial country with upper-middle income by 2030 and a high-income developed nation by 2045.

The congress underscores fast yet sustainable economic development, renewal of the growth model, promotion of science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation, and harmonious development between economy, social affairs, culture, and environmental protection, while continuously improving people’s material and spiritual well-being. It also reiterates the pivotal role of Party building and rectification, anti-corruption efforts, personnel development, and the building of a revolutionary, regular, elite, and modern people’s army and public security force.

On foreign policy, the draft Political Report continues to uphold Việt Nam’s consistent diplomatic traditions, while adding “self-reliance” as a core element, affirming an independent, self-reliant, peaceful, cooperative, and development-oriented foreign policy in line with the country’s rising stature. Việt Nam continues to give top priority to the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion with Laos.

The 14th National Party Congress introduces several breakthroughs, including renewed strategic mindset and vision; major innovation in Party documents by integrating three reports into a unified Political Report; rigorous and decisive personnel affairs; breakthroughs in institutions and action; and modern organisation, with all paper documents replaced by digital platforms, allowing delegates to use tablets and specialised software for reference, voting, and discussion.

Against the backdrop of the special Việt Nam–Laos relationship, Chiến called on Lao media agencies to coordinate closely with Vietnamese partners and the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos to provide extensive coverage of the 14th National Party Congress and bilateral cooperation achievements.

On behalf of Lao delegates and journalists, Sakhone Phommalath, Vice Chairman of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee's Commission for Propaganda and Training, thanked the Vietnamese Embassy for organising the briefing congress, praised Việt Nam’s comprehensive achievements during the 2021–25 term, and expressed confidence that the 14th National Party Congress will be a success and that Viêt Nam will effectively implement its resolution and strategic breakthroughs. — VNA/VNS