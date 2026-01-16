President appoints new ambassadors abroad

HÀ NỘI — President Lương Cường on January 16 presented decisions appointing Vietnamese ambassadors to overseas postings for the 2025–28 tenure.

At the ceremony held at the Presidential Palace, the President congratulated 16 newly appointed ambassadors and heads of Vietnamese representative missions abroad, describing the appointments as both recognition and praise for their dedication and contributions during their careers, while also constituting a great honour and responsibility entrusted by the Party, the State, and the people.

The State leader noted that although the ambassadors will serve in different regions, all hold important positions and roles in relation to the country’s interests, expressing his confidence that they will successfully fulfil their duties in their new roles.

He affirmed that in recent years, particularly during the tenure of the 13th National Party Congress, Việt Nam’s external affairs have achieved major and historic accomplishments, contributing to the steady enhancement of the country’s stature, prestige, and strength.

Against this backdrop, President Cường asked the ambassadors and heads of representative missions to firmly adhere to the Party’s and the State’s foreign policy, closely follow the goals, requirements, and tasks of national development, and effectively implement the foreign-affairs priorities set out in the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, as well as the directions of the Party Central Committee’s Politburo and Secretariat, the Government, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He emphasised the importance of ensuring close coordination among diplomacy, national defence, and security, thereby forming a robust “three-pillar” structure that supports the strategy of safeguarding the Fatherland “early and from afar” while promoting national development.

The ambassadors were urged to closely grasp developments in their host countries and the world at large, thus providing timely advice and proposals to the Party and the State on foreign policy orientations and solutions, ensuring the highest national interests.

The President highlighted the importance of promoting diplomacy in the service of economic development, making practical contributions to the realisation of the double-digit growth target for the next term. Depending on specific positions, ambassadors were asked to tap into local strengths and characteristics, mobilising resources for national development, with priority given to cooperation in key areas such as science and technology, strategic infrastructure, and advanced human resources.

He also emphasised the importance of community work, urging ambassadors to unite and support Vietnamese communities abroad, protect the legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese citizens and businesses, and tap the intellectual and financial resources of overseas Vietnamese, especially scientists, experts, and entrepreneurs.

In addition, ambassadors were tasked with promoting Việt Nam’s image, culture, and people internationally, while fostering unity and professionalism within their representative missions.

Speaking on behalf of the appointees, a representative expressed deep honour at receiving the decisions directly from the President and reaffirmed their commitment to upholding Vietnam’s core foreign policy principles of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation, and development. The ambassadors are committed to boosting international integration, the economy, science and technology, Việt Nam’s global profile, and supporting the nation’s long-term development goals in this new era. — VNA/VNS