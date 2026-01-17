Four pillar resolutions shape Việt Nam’s next growth chapter

As the country prepares to enter a new phase of development, the socio-economic achievements recorded during 2021–2025, together with the coordinated implementation of the Politburo’s key strategic resolutions, are providing a firm foundation for Việt Nam to realise its aspiration for rapid and sustainable growth and to advance confidently into a new era.

More than guiding policy documents, four major resolutions, Resolution 57 on the development of science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation; Resolution 59 on international integration in the new context; Resolution 66 on reforming the formulation and enforcement of laws; and Resolution 68 on the development of the private economy, are widely regarded as a “quartet of pillar resolutions”. They are opening the way and generating strategic momentum for the country’s overall development in the period ahead, in the lead-up to the 14th National Party Congress.

A solid growth platform for a new development phase

The socio-economic outcomes achieved in 2025 and across the 2021–2025 period present a picture of robust and resilient growth. According to the General Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance, GDP expanded by 8.02 per cent in 2025 compared with the previous year, among the highest growth rates recorded in more than a decade. The size of the economy reached approximately US$514 billion, while GDP per capita surpassed US$5,000, placing Việt Nam firmly in the group of upper-middle-income countries.

Notably, average GDP growth during 2021–2025 stood at around 6.3 per cent, higher than in the previous term and among the fastest-growing rates in the region and globally. Amid heightened volatility in the global economy, these results underscore the soundness of the Party’s leadership and the State’s flexible and effective governance.

The reorganisation of provincial- and commune-level administrative units has opened up new development space, enabling many localities to better fulfil their role as engines of growth. Five key localities, Hồ Chí Minh City, Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, Đồng Nai and Bắc Ninh, accounted for more than 55 per cent of national growth. Hà Nội alone recorded GRDP growth of 8.16 per cent in 2025, with total budget revenue exceeding VNĐ704 trillion, up more than 37 per cent, the highest level seen in many years.

The “quartet of pillar resolutions” and the requirement for coordinated, substantive implementation

The year 2026 is identified as the first year of implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, ushering in a new development era with ambitious goals. Draft documents for the Congress set targets of average GDP growth of 10 per cent or more per year during 2026–2030, GDP per capita of around US$8,500 by 2030, and a digital economy accounting for roughly 30 per cent of GDP.

To achieve these objectives, the coordinated and effective implementation of the Politburo’s pillar resolutions is identified as a central task of the entire political system.

Resolution 68 clearly affirms the private economy as the most important driving force of the national economy. In practice, 2025 saw clear positive impacts, with an average of more than 18,000 newly established enterprises each month and over 11,000 enterprises resuming operations. For the whole year, an estimated more than 300,000 enterprises were newly established or reactivated, with total registered capital exceeding 6 quadrillion đồng.

At the same time, the approach of using public investment to lead and activate private investment continued to prove effective. In 2025, the country commenced and completed 564 projects and works with total investment of over VNĐ5.14 quadrillion, of which private capital accounted for nearly 75 per cent. This is vivid evidence of the policy of mobilising and effectively using all social resources for development.

Alongside Resolution 68, Resolution 57 identifies science and technology, innovation and digital transformation as strategic breakthroughs and the primary drivers of national modernisation. In 2025, this sector recorded growth of around 7.5 to 8 per cent, the highest since 2013, indicating that major policies are gradually taking effect in real life.

Private technology enterprises emerge as the core of new growth

Practical implementation of the resolutions shows that private enterprises, particularly technology firms, are increasingly emerging as a core force in transforming science, technology and innovation into substantive economic growth.

According to Nguyễn Bá Diệp, founder of MoMo, fintech not only expands access to financial services for individuals and small businesses but also improves the efficiency of the financial system, reduces operating costs, enhances transparency and gives rise to new economic sectors. Việt Nam currently has four technology companies that have reached unicorn status, all of them fintech firms, underscoring the sector’s significant potential.

From the perspective of a large-scale technology enterprise, Đặng Tùng Sơn, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of CMC Group, emphasised that Resolution 57 and Resolution 68 form two organically linked pillars. While Resolution 57 provides the necessary conditions and impetus for innovation, Resolution 68 represents a sufficient condition, delivering a decisive boost for the private sector to achieve breakthroughs.

In 2025, CMC invested in and mastered a range of strategic technologies, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, semiconductors and cybersecurity, while also undertaking national tasks related to digital infrastructure and the Việt AI knowledge platform. The launch of CMC Creative Space in Hà Nội, with total investment of US$300 million, is viewed as a symbol of an open creative space model that connects enterprises, start-ups, universities and research groups.

According to Dr Nguyễn Hiền Phương, General Director of Vietnamobile, Resolution 57 provides clear direction for encouraging enterprises to research and apply strategic technologies such as AI, Big Data, Cloud, Edge Computing, IoT and 5G and 6G. This provides the foundation for Vietnamobile to shift from “selling data capacity” to “selling solutions”, developing value-added digital services oriented towards communities, e-government, digital healthcare, digital education and simplified digital finance for middle-income users.

Enterprises are positioned as the centre of innovation and are encouraged to participate in policy trials, new business models, digital service sandboxes and cooperation with technology start-ups. In this context, Vietnamobile can connect with the start-up ecosystem and serve as a “testing platform” for new digital services.

Drawing on these practical experiences, enterprises have called on the State to continue refining institutions, streamlining administrative procedures, expanding sandbox mechanisms, guiding the market through public procurement and developing high-quality technology human resources. These are identified as key levers for realising the objectives of Resolutions 57 and 68.

The banking sector plays a foundational role in financing innovation

From a macro-policy perspective, Nguyễn Tất Thái, Deputy Director of the Department for Forecasting, Statistics and Monetary and Financial Stability at the State Bank of Việt Nam, noted that the banking sector has been translating the orientations of Resolutions 57 and 68 into a coherent and comprehensive system of financial and credit policies.

Maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation and ensuring a stable monetary market are essential prerequisites for enterprises to commit to long-term investment in science and technology. In parallel, the State Bank has rolled out controlled pilot mechanisms in the banking sector, promoted digital transformation, digital banking and cashless payments, and prioritised credit flows to the private sector.

By the end of 2025, outstanding credit to the private sector accounted for more than 92 per cent of total outstanding credit across the economy. Preferential credit programmes targeting strategic infrastructure and technology are playing an increasingly important role in mobilising substantial resources for long-term development.

Hà Nội pioneers the realisation of the “quartet of pillar resolutions”

As the national political and administrative centre, Hà Nội has demonstrated strong determination to take the lead in implementing the Politburo’s strategic resolutions. The Hà Nội Party Committee has identified Resolutions 57, 59, 66 and 68 as guiding principles for action, which are being translated into concrete programmes and plans closely linked to the accountability of agency heads.

In science, technology and digital transformation, Hà Nội has for many consecutive years led the country in both the provincial innovation index and the digital transformation index. Its start-up and innovation ecosystem continues to expand, with more than 25 per cent of enterprises engaged in innovation-related activities.

In terms of international integration, Hà Nội has established cooperative relations with more than 100 capitals and cities worldwide, reinforcing its role as a regional hub for connectivity. In the legal and institutional domain, the city is accelerating the application of digital technologies, artificial intelligence and big data to improve the effectiveness of law-making and law enforcement, thereby creating a more favourable environment for innovation.

The private economy remains a central pillar of the Capital’s growth, with an economic scale of around US$63 billion, accounting for more than 12 per cent of national GDP. The concretisation of special mechanisms under the 2024 Capital Law through a series of resolutions adopted by the municipal People’s Council in 2025 has helped unlock resources and create new development space.

Overall, the “quartet of pillar resolutions” provides not only a strategic framework but is also being progressively translated into tangible changes in socio-economic development. The coordinated engagement of central and local authorities, the business community and the banking and financial system is shaping new growth momentum, driven by science and technology, innovation and the strength of the private economic sector. VNS