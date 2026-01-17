Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

PM chairs meeting on developing national strategy on rare earths

January 17, 2026 - 16:21
PM Phạm Minh Chính emphasised the need to strengthen state management in this field and to develop the rare earth industry, contributing to strategic autonomy.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chairs the meeting. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired a meeting of permanent Government members in Hà Nội on Saturday to discuss the development of a National Strategy on Rare Earths.

The permanent cabinet members also looked into a draft Government resolution on mechanisms to remove difficulties and obstacles for transitional BT (build-transfer) projects, a draft decree detailing the handling of obstacles related to BT transport projects, and several other issues.

Regarding the development of the National Strategy on Rare Earths, PM Chính emphasised the need to strengthen state management in this field and to develop the rare earth industry, contributing to strategic autonomy. He highlighted tasks and solutions including building and improving institutions, mechanisms, and policies, with priority given to deep processing; financial investment and mobilisation of state resources, public-private partnership resources, and investor capital; infrastructure construction and development; transfer and mastery of advanced and appropriate technologies; promotion of public-private cooperation; and smart governance based on digital transformation.

The Prime Minister requested the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, together with relevant agencies, coordinate, absorb the opinions raised at the meeting, and finalise the drafts, reports, and proposals for submission to the competent authorities for consideration and feedback.

About mechanisms to address difficulties and obstacles for transitional BT projects, the Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Finance and relevant agencies to incorporate feedback, finalise and submit the Government resolution for issuance under expedited procedures.

He stressed the requirement to comply with and properly apply regulations, laws, and authorities; and to harmonise interests and share risks among the State, businesses, and the people; and, on that basis, to review and handle projects that have already received inspection conclusions. For projects without inspection conclusions, provincial-level People’s Committees are tasked with conducting inspections and handling them within their authority, in the spirit of “localities decide, implement and take responsibility.”

Ministries and sectors must carry out their tasks within their mandates; if issues exceed their authority, they should report to the Government and the Prime Minister, he noted. — VNA/VNS

 

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Political Report crucial for Party's direction

Scholar says the 14th National Party Congress marks a defining moment for Việt Nam, introducing major innovations from a unified Political Report to a detailed Action Programme for the next five years. With new strategic decisions issued even before the Congress and bold proposals on growth, technology and institutional reform, the draft documents outline an ambitious roadmap for a new era of national rise.
Politics & Law

Breakthroughs to carry Việt Nam forward: Deputy PM

Gross domestic product grew by 8.02 per cent in 2025, lifting average growth for the entire term to about 6.3 per cent, among the highest rates in Southeast Asia. The scale of the economy expanded to more than US$514 billion, placing Việt Nam among the world’s 35 largest economies, while per capita income surpassed $5,000.
Politics & Law

President appoints new ambassadors abroad

The State leader noted that although the ambassadors will serve in different regions, all hold important positions and roles in relation to the country’s interests, expressing his confidence that they will successfully fulfil their duties in their new roles.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom