PM issues plan to enforce Law on Cybersecurity

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday signed a decision issuing a detailed plan for enforcing the Law on Cybersecurity, setting out tasks, deadlines and responsibilities for relevant units to drive its effective rollout.

The plan is designed to secure timely, coordinated, efficient and effective enforcement of the law.

It specifies the roles of lead and coordinating agencies and collaboration mechanisms among ministries, ministry-level agencies, Government bodies and people’s committees of provinces and centrally-run cities nationwide.

The plan aims to increase public awareness of the law and the sense of responsibility for enforcement among authorities at all levels.

Starting this year, the Ministry of Public Security (MPS), working with the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Education and Training, Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Voice of Vietnam, Vietnam Television, Vietnam News Agency, other ministries and government bodies, municipal and provincial people’s committees and media outlets will run communications campaigns to disseminate information about the law and guide its enforcement through mass media.

The MPS will also partner with relevant ministries, agencies and local authorities to compile materials and offer intensive training conferences aimed at improving legal knowledge and professional expertise in cybersecurity for agencies, units and localities.

It will also review legal documents related to the law within its jurisdiction.

Ministries, ministry-level agencies and municipal and provincial people’s committees are required to perform similar reviews in their respective domains and submit findings to the MPS before April 1.

The ministry will compile the results and report to the PM before June 15.

At the same time, the MPS will lead the drafting and issuance of detailed regulations and guiding documents before July 1, in coordination with the Government Office, the Ministry of Justice and relevant agencies.

These include Government decrees detailing several articles of the Law on Cybersecurity, the fight against cybercrime and high-tech crime, cybersecurity protection for information systems, procedures for cybersecurity protection, business activities involving cybersecurity products and services, administrative penalties in cybersecurity and personal data protection, and rules governing the cybersecurity protection force.

By July 1, the Ministry of National Defence, in collaboration with the Government Office, the MPS, the Ministry of Justice and relevant agencies, will draft and issue two Government decrees concerning civil cryptography activities and some articles of the Law on Cybersecurity within its remit.

The MPS will also draft the PM’s decision on the list of critical information systems tied to national security, targeted for issuance by December 31.

Also starting this year, the MPS will work with ministries, ministry-level and Government agencies, local authorities and relevant entities to monitor compliance with the law and its guiding documents. — VNA/VNS