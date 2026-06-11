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Quảng Trị rescues five endangered wild animals

June 11, 2026 - 18:36
The voluntary surrender of wild animals by the public not only helps to prevent illegal keeping and trading, but also increases the chances that these animals will be rescued, rehabilitated and returned to their natural environment.
The authorities receive wild animals handed over by local residents. — VNA/VNS Photo

QUẢNG TRỊ — Five endangered and rare wild animals have been rescued by local authorities across Quảng Trị Province, the Rescue, Conservation and Species Development Centre of Phong Nha–Kẻ Bàng National Park said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, a red-faced monkey from the Đồng Sơn Ward People’s Committee and a Javan pangolin from the Hướng Hiệp Commune People’s Committee were taken in for care.

Last Thursday, the unit also received three other wild animals: a rhesus macaque from the Vĩnh Định Commune People’s Committee, a Bengal monitor lizard and a golden mountain tortoise from the Triệu Phong Commune People’s Committee.

The handovers were witnessed by the forest protection force.

At the time of reception, the Javan pangolin weighed 4kg, the Bengal monitor lizard 1.7kg and the golden mountain tortoise 1kg and all were in poor health. The red-faced monkey weighed 5kg and had facial skin injuries and the rhesus macaque weighed 4kg and showed signs of reduced wild behaviour.

A representative of the Rescue, Conservation and Species Development Centre said the animals had become separated from their natural habitats and were found by local people. Recognising these species as protected wildlife, residents voluntarily reported and handed them over to the local authorities in accordance with regulations.

Immediately after reception, the centre’s veterinarians carried out health checks, quarantined and monitored the animals, and developed individual rescue plans to restore their condition and natural behaviours before release back into the wild.

The voluntary surrender of wild animals by the public not only helps to prevent illegal keeping and trading, but also increases the chances that these animals will be rescued, rehabilitated and returned to their natural environment.

Positive community actions, together with the coordination of the competent authorities, are helping to improve biodiversity conservation and protect the natural resources of Phong Nha–Kẻ Bàng National Park. — VNS

 

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