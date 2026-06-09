Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Environment

Rare green sea turtle released back into the wild in Quảng Trị

June 09, 2026 - 12:12
A rare green sea turtle was released back into its natural habitat at Cửa Việt beach in the central province of Quảng Trị on June 8 following a joint effort by local authorities, the Cồn Cỏ Island Marine Protected Area Management Board, competent forces and local residents.

 

After undergoing a health check by staff from the Cồn Cỏ Island Marine Protected Area Management Board, the sea turtle was released back into the wild in the presence of local residents and visitors. VNA/VNS Photo

QUẢNG TRỊ — A rare green sea turtle was released back into its natural habitat at Cửa Việt beach in the central province of Quảng Trị on June 8 following a joint effort by local authorities, the Cồn Cỏ Island Marine Protected Area Management Board, competent forces and local residents.

The turtle was discovered a day earlier by a fisherman in Cửa Việt commune while he was fishing in waters off Cồn Cỏ Island. The animal had become entangled in a drifting fishing net.

After carefully removing the turtle from the net, he brought it safely ashore and ensured its well-being before notifying the local authorities.

The turtle, weighing around 3kg with a shell measuring approximately 32cm in length and 23cm in width, was examined by staff from the Cồn Cỏ Island Marine Protected Area Management Board before being released into the sea in the presence of local residents and tourists.

The green sea turtle (Chelonia mydas), locally known as vích, is a rare and protected species under Việt Nam law. It is also listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as a species of conservation concern and is included in the appendices of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). — VNA/VNS

 

see also

More on this story

Environment

People behind the revival of Lò Gò-Xa Mát

Stretching across nearly 30,000 hectares along the Việt Nam-Cambodia border, Lò Gò-Xa Mát National Park is one of the southern region's most important biodiversity hotspots. Its recovery has been driven not only by conservation programmes and government investment, but also by generations of soldiers, forest rangers and residents who have dedicated their lives to protecting the frontier.
Environment

El Nino looms over Việt Nam with drought, heat and salinity risks

Meteorological and hydrological expert Nguyễn Ngọc Huy speaks to Việt Nam News reporter Thu Vân about forecasts pointing to a near-certain El Nino this year, warning that prolonged heatwaves, severe drought, saltwater intrusion and mounting pressure on agriculture, energy and water resources could pose major challenges for Việt Nam through 2027.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom