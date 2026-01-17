Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam seeks to strengthen multifaceted cooperation with Guatemala: diplomat

January 17, 2026 - 20:28
Việt Nam stands ready to work closely with the Guatemalan Government and relevant agencies to promote the exchange of delegations at all levels, enhance political dialogue, and expand cooperation.
Ambassador of Việt Nam to Mexico and Guatemala Nguyễn Văn Hải (left) presents the letter of credence from State President Lương Cường to Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo. — VNA/VNS Photo Phi Hùng

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam always attaches importance to and wishes to further strengthen its friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Guatemala as well as other countries in Central America, Ambassador of Việt Nam to Mexico and Guatemala Nguyễn Văn Hải has said.

Hải made the remark at a ceremony held on Friday (local time), during which he presented the letter of credence from State President Lương Cường to Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo.

Hải stressed that Việt Nam stood ready to work closely with the Guatemalan Government and relevant agencies to promote the exchange of delegations at all levels, enhance political dialogue, and expand cooperation in such areas as economy, trade, investment, tourism, culture and people-to-people exchange. He noted that Guatemala had considerable potential and strengths in agriculture, exports and tourism, and affirmed Việt Nam’s wish to serve as a bridge to promote cooperation between Guatemala and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the wider Southeast Asian region.

President Bernardo Arévalo congratulated the diplomat on assuming his post, affirming that the Guatemalan Government looks forward to working closely with him to promote bilateral relations in a more substantive, effective and sustainable manner, for the benefit of the two countries’ people.

During his stay in Guatemala, the Vietnamese diplomat also held working sessions with the Guatemalan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, representatives of political parties, competent agencies and local businesses. At the meetings, he briefed the Guatemalan side on Việt Nam’s situation, including the country’s active preparations for the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

The ambassador underlined that the congress would be a particularly important political event, helping to set the directions for Việt Nam’s development in the new period, while demonstrating the country’s determination to continue its renewal policy, deepen international integration and pursue sustainable development.

Leaders and representatives of Guatemalan agencies and organisations expressed appreciation of Việt Nam’s socio-economic achievements in recent years. They said they wish the 14th National Party Congress success, helping Việt Nam continue stable development while enhancing its role and standing on the international stage.

While in Guatemala, Hải also held working sessions with the Guatemalan Deputy Foreign Minister and heads of units in charge of bilateral relations, and met with the local business community and tourism authorities to discuss concrete measures to promote cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment and tourism. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Political Report crucial for Party's direction

Scholar says the 14th National Party Congress marks a defining moment for Việt Nam, introducing major innovations from a unified Political Report to a detailed Action Programme for the next five years. With new strategic decisions issued even before the Congress and bold proposals on growth, technology and institutional reform, the draft documents outline an ambitious roadmap for a new era of national rise.
Politics & Law

Breakthroughs to carry Việt Nam forward: Deputy PM

Gross domestic product grew by 8.02 per cent in 2025, lifting average growth for the entire term to about 6.3 per cent, among the highest rates in Southeast Asia. The scale of the economy expanded to more than US$514 billion, placing Việt Nam among the world’s 35 largest economies, while per capita income surpassed $5,000.
Politics & Law

President appoints new ambassadors abroad

The State leader noted that although the ambassadors will serve in different regions, all hold important positions and roles in relation to the country’s interests, expressing his confidence that they will successfully fulfil their duties in their new roles.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom