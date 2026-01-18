Experts, Vietnamese community in New Zealand share confidence, strong expectations in CPV’s leadership

SYDNEY — As the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) takes place from January 19–25, experts, along with intellectuals and members of the Vietnamese community in New Zealand, have expressed their deep sentiments, confidence and high expectations for this major political event of Việt Nam.

In a congratulatory letter sent to the CPV Central Committee, James Kember, former New Zealand Ambassador to Việt Nam during 2006–2009 and currently Chair of the New Zealand Institute of International Affairs (NZIIA), conveyed his best wishes to the Party leadership.

The former ambassador recalled that during his visit to Hà Nội in November last year, he had the honour of being briefed by Professor-Doctor Tạ Ngọc Tấn, Permanent Deputy Chairman of the Central Theory Council, on priorities that would need to be set at the 14th National Party Congress for Việt Nam’s national development for the coming decades.

"The challenges are many, global as well as domestic; and the upcoming Congress will be looked to for guidance as Việt Nam continues its social, political and economic progress," he said.

On behalf of the NZIIA, he wished delegates well in their deliberations and for the setting of medium as well as long-term orientations for Việt Nam.

Meanwhile, representing the New Zealand–Việt Nam Friendship Society, Emeritus Professor Roberto Rabel from the Centre for Strategic Studies at the Victoria University of Wellington also sent a congratulatory letter to the CPV Central Committee on the occasion of the 14th National Party Congress. He noted that the congress marks an important stage of discussion for the Party, the State and the people of Việt Nam in helping to determine the country’s path of continued development.

Rabel expressed firm confidence that the collective efforts at the congress would help facilitate Việt Nam’s sustained progress, both domestically and internationally, across economic, social, cultural, political and diplomatic spheres. He also reaffirmed the New Zealand–Việt Nam Friendship Society’s commitment to making practical contributions to the sustainable success of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese community in New Zealand has also voiced its joy, confidence and high expectations for the Party and the State. In a congratulatory message to the Party Central Committee, Jameson Thái Văn Nguyễn, President of the Wellington Vietnamese Association, on behalf of the Vietnamese community in Wellington in particular and in New Zealand as a whole, extended warm wishes for the congress’s resounding success. He expressed his hope that the event would help propel the country further in a new era of development, toward building a strong, prosperous and happy Việt Nam.

He stressed that the congress is a major political event for the Party, the State and the people of Việt Nam, demonstrating the spirit of unity and consensus throughout the Party and the nation. Beyond reviewing and assessing the achievements of the previous term, the congress also provides an opportunity to define strategic orientations and goals for the country’s new development phase.

He said that amid rapid global changes that present both challenges and opportunities, he firmly believed that under the Party’s sound leadership, the congress would achieve great success, adopt important decisions, and steer the country toward strong, prosperous and sustainable development, contributing to a brighter future for the nation.

He affirmed that Vietnamese expatriates in Wellington and across New Zealand remain committed to building an increasingly strong, closely connected, united and mutually supportive Vietnamese community, while preserving and promoting national cultural identity in the host country. They always look toward the homeland and stand ready to accompany the nation throughout its development journey.

The Vietnamese Women’s Association in Wellington also described the congress as a momentous event of profound significance for the nation’s destiny and future development in a new era. In a congratulatory letter to the Party Central Committee, President of the association Minh Nguyễn said she felt deep pride in Việt Nam’s development achievements in recent years, while expressing confidence that the Congress would continue to set forth sound strategic orientations, guiding the country toward sustainable and prosperous development and enhancing its international standing.

She noted that the overseas community, as Vietnamese people living, studying and working in New Zealand, always look toward the homeland with sincere affection, aspiring to make practical contributions to preserving and promoting national cultural identity, spreading the positive image of Vietnamese people, and strengthening bonds between overseas Vietnamese communities and the homeland.

Nguyễn Thiện Từ Vinh, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Viet Hub NZ — a community initiative focusing on cultural and educational connectivity and community engagement, also underscored the significance and importance of the 14th National Party Congress to Việt Nam’s socio-political life. In her congratulatory message, representing the Vietnamese community in Wellington, she described the congress as a key milestone that both reviews national achievements in recent years and opens discussions on future development directions in a rapidly changing and complex global context.

Recognising the important role of overseas Vietnamese communities in preserving cultural identity, promoting people-to-people exchanges and building social bridges between Việt Nam and partner countries, including New Zealand, she expressed her wish to continue contributing to cultural, educational and community exchange activities. Through such efforts, the Vietnamese community has gradually established its place within New Zealand’s multicultural landscape, being seen as a platform that fosters dialogue, connection and mutual understanding. On this occasion, she wished the congress smooth proceedings and success in achieving its agenda, thereby contributing positively to Việt Nam’s long-term stability and development.

Meanwhile, President of the Vietnamese Students’ Association in New Zealand Nguyễn Đặng Như Thành expressed strong interest in and close attention to the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies. Vietnamese students, she said, are clearly aware of the role and responsibility of the younger generation in continuous learning and self-improvement, preserving national cultural identity, and actively contributing knowledge, youth and creativity to the cause of national construction and development.

The association affirmed its firm confidence in the leadership of the CPV and pledged to continue uniting, studying and innovating, thereby contributing to the strengthening of friendship between Việt Nam and New Zealand and to the overall development of the Vietnamese community in the host country. — VNA/VNS

